Sauk Rapids, MN

Annual First Responder Appreciation Held in Sauk Rapids [PHOTOS]

By Sarah Mueller
 3 days ago
SAUK RAPIDS -- Emergency personnel were celebrated at an event in Sauk Rapids this weekend. The 4th annual First Responder Appreciation Event was held at the Benton County Fairgrounds on...

kduz.com

Woman Injured in ATV Accident Near Paynesville

A Minneapolis woman was injured in an ATV accident in Stearns County Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Prisma Hernandez Osorto was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. At 12:17pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an ATV accident with injuries on 345th...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
WJON

Two Hurt in Western Stearns County Crash

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in a western Stearns County crash Monday. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. on County Road 18 north of Brooten. The sheriff's office says a car driven by 17-year-old Harley Roering was going north when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound van. The car then left the roadway and rolled.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
WJON

Police: Struggling Tuber Arrested for Outstanding Warrants

SARTELL -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says at about 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called to the area near County Road 1 on a report of a woman in the river tubing that was being swept away by the current.
SARTELL, MN
lptv.org

Law Enforcement Seeks Public Assistance for Multiple Thefts Near Little Falls

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported three separate thefts at the Knife River business gravel pit just 11 miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township. According to the press release, two of the three thefts occurred in July. The latest theft was reported on July 18th. During this incident, a work trailer at the gravel pit was broken into. Multiple tools were stolen. The sheriff’s office believe this incident happened between 5 P.M. on Friday, July 15th and 6:30 A.M on Monday, July 18th.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Three killed on I-94 when their SUV is rear ended by a semi

(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are identifying three Anoka County residents killed in a crash involving an S-U-V and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the S-U-V stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the S-U-V died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
MOORHEAD, MN
WJON

Fire Destroys Shed Near Melrose

MELROSE -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire Monday afternoon near Melrose. The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 34000 block of 400th Street in Melrose Township. Authorities say the caller noticed smoke coming from the neighboring property and saw the shed was on fire. Members of...
MELROSE, MN
WJON

Semi Driver Killed in Rollover in Baxter

BAXTER -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driver died when the truck he was driving went off the road and rolled. The incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday in Baxter. Troopers say 38-year-old Walter Hicks of Kansas City, Missouri was driving north on Highway 371 south of...
BAXTER, MN
WJON

Live at the Hilde – Party in the Park in Plymouth

This looks like a really fun event. It's happening next weekend, July 29 - 30. The first night, Friday, is more of a rock night. Headliner is Gary Clark Jr, along with Cold War Kids, Suzanne Santo and Kiss the Tiger. Saturday is a country themed night with headliner Kelsea...
PLYMOUTH, MN
WJON

Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities chase driver in stolen car from Montevideo to Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after a road rage incident led to a police chase and eventual crash on Saturday.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said the incident began with a driver displaying a handgun during a road rage incident. Authorities from Chippewa County and Montevideo pursued the driver, and Kandiyohi County joined the pursuit just before 12:30 p.m.The chase started in Montevideo on Highway 7, then continued onto Highway 71 toward Willmar.The sheriff's office said the driver lost control and crashed on a bridge on the south side of Willmar. The driver then tried to run from the scene, but was arrested. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle used in the chase was stolen from Texas, and a stolen handgun was found inside the car.
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash in Sherburne County

PRINCETON -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 south of Princeton. Fifty-one-year-old Erech Gallantin of Milaca was going south when his bike collided with a car trying to cross the highway....
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

DNR to Remove Dam on Little Rock Creek

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a dam in a central Minnesota creek that is now considered obsolete will be removed. The DNR says the dam on Little Rock Creek, which flows through Benton and Morrison Counties, was initially built to fill a pond they hoped would be used for duck hunting. The creek has been on the list of impaired waters for the last 20 years due to pollution and the lack of oxygen for fish and chemicals. The area where the creek flows also runs through farmland, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the problems with the water stem from farm runoff and excess nitrate. The water in the creek has also become too warm to sustain fish and other aquatic life.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime. Twenty-one-year-old Grant Monaghan of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced on September 8th.
AVON, MN
WJON

Vintage Bike Show Planned for Saturday in Holdingford

HOLDINGFORD -- You can bring your old bike to Holdingford this weekend for a Vintage Bike Show. Art in Motion and the Cycling Museum of Minnesota are co-hosting the event from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the judging taking place at noon. The categories include oldest bicycle, biggest 'wow'...
HOLDINGFORD, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
