High Wind Watch issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 310 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Newberry Springs, or 8 miles northeast of Daggett, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust to 60 mph was measured at the Daggett- Barstow Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Daggett and Yermo. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 105. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 6 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Daniels; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR DANIELS...ROOSEVELT...NORTHEASTERN VALLEY AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Peerless to 15 miles northeast of Lustre to 8 miles northwest of Wolf Point, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Scobey, Poplar, Opheim, Richland, Flaxville, Port Of Whitetail, Lustre, Madoc, Bredette, Port Of Scobey, Redstone, Whitetail, Peerless, Frazer, Oswego, Daleview, Four Buttes, West Fork and Volt. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-17 14:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-18 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound Widespread rain is expected to continue through tonight and then another round of rain beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday. Additional rainfall is expected through most of next week. Expected additional rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning: Anchorage Bowl: 0.75" to 1.00" Matanuska Valley: 1.00" to 1.50" Susitna Valley: 0.50" to 1.50" Western Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Eastern Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Whittier and Portage Valley: 1.0" to 2.0" The prolonged rain event could push small streams and creeks to or slightly above bankfull. Smaller rivers could see water levels rise to bankfull, especially in the Mat-Su Valleys. Water levels along larger rivers are expected to remain below bankfull. The Kenai River is expected to remain at bankfull through next week as heavy rain works its way down into the river. In urban areas, ponding of water and localized flooding on poorly drained roadways is also possible. Please use caution when driving or when recreating along or on area waterways. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc
Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Effective: 2022-07-18 11:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Winds: West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 13 percent.
Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD LITCHFIELD
Effective: 2022-07-17 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, several strong thunderstorms remain in the area capable of producing small hail and heavy rain which could lead to localized flash flooding.
Effective: 2022-07-17 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Elko County through 245 PM PDT At 205 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 17 miles northwest of Currie, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief heavy rainfall along with gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wells, Ruby Valley, Clover Valley, Angel Lake and Secret Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hawthorne, or over Paterson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ridgewood around 220 PM EDT. Hackensack and Paramus around 225 PM EDT. Oradell around 230 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Englewood around 235 PM EDT. Tappan and Riverdale around 240 PM EDT. Nyack and Orangeburg around 245 PM EDT. Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry around 250 PM EDT. New Rochelle and Tarrytown around 255 PM EDT. White Plains and Scarsdale around 300 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Bighorn Canyon; Crazy Mountains; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Red Lodge Foothills; Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel could be difficult with blowing dust and especially for high profile vehicles. Warm and dry conditions could cause rapid fire spread. Use caution with any burning activities.
Effective: 2022-07-18 13:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Northern Clarke County in northwestern Virginia The City of Winchester in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia South central Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Southeastern Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Star Tannery, or 10 miles west of Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, High View, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Cedar Hill, Albin, Gore, Stringtown, Brucetown, Greenwood, High View Manor and Gainesboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; South Central Utah EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100-105 possible, except up to 108 near St. George. * WHERE...Lower Washington County, South Central Utah and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Effective: 2022-07-17 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Weber western Cache...east central Box Elder...Davis and west central Morgan Counties through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Tremonton to near Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Logan, Farmington, Brigham City, Tremonton, Hill Air Force Base, Cache, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Centerville, Smithfield, Washington Terrace, Riverdale and Hyrum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 320 and 384. Interstate 84 between mile markers 38 and 92. US Route 89 near mile marker 459. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Cross; Greene; Lee; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Clay, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Cross, St. Francis, Lee AR and Phillips Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Major; Noble EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Effective: 2022-07-19 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mono, Churchill, Mineral, Storey, southern Washoe, Pershing, Douglas and Lyon Counties through 345 PM PDT At 208 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 20 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Also expect periods of brief heavy rainfall with some of these storms. Locations impacted include Fallon, Lovelock, Bodie, Chalfant, Crowley Lake, Benton, Pyramid Lake, Bridgeport, Lahontan Reservoir, Toms Place, Mono Lake, Fernley, Hawthorne, Yerington, Virginia Peak, Middlegate, Wellington, Silver Springs, Derby Dam and Smith. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
