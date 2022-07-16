ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Heavily Armed Man Who Was Tackled In Houston Mall Gets 6 Months On Minor Charge

By Sebastian Murdock
 3 days ago
Guido Herrera wore a leather mask with spikes and carried a rifle when he was tackled by Kendrick Simpo, an off-duty police sergeant moonlighting as a security guard.

A Texas man who was tackled in a Houston mall in February while carrying a rifle and 120 rounds of ammunition near a children’s event was sentenced to six months in prison for the incident ― which was only charged as a misdemeanor because he never fired his weapon.

Surveillance video from the Feb. 5 incident showed the suspect ― identified as Guido Herrera ― within just a few feet of hundreds of children participating in a dance competition at the Galleria mall. Herrera was wearing a leather mask with spikes and a shirt with the Punisher logo on it. He carried a rifle in one hand and a Bible in the other.

That was when Kendrick Simpo ― an off-duty police sergeant who was working his second job as a security guard ― rushed Herrera and pinned him against a wall.

“I quickly bum rushed, tackled him,” Simpo told local station ABC 13. “And my first reaction was to make sure that I get a hold of the rifle. No matter what I grabbed, make sure I grabbed that rifle. I had in my mind [that] I was going to get shot. I just had to bear the pain, I knew it was going to hurt, and I was like, ‘Whatever I do, I cannot let go of this rifle.’”

Simpo was able to hold Herrera until backup arrived and an arrest was made. Police also found 120 rounds of ammunition and another handgun. But under Texas law, because Herrera never fired a shot, he was only slapped with a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

Herrera was also charged for a separate incident a month later, on March 18, when authorities say he showed up at the FBI headquarters in Houston demanding to speak to the agency’s director. Authorities say they found a gun in his car, but again, were only able to charge him with the misdemeanor of unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“His circumstance kind of fell in the gaps,” prosecutor Barbara Mousset said at Herrera’s sentencing Thursday, according to the Chronicle. “He took advantage of some technicalities in the law — he had the right to have that firearm and ultimately this was the only charge that we could get him on.”

Defense attorney Armen Merjanian called Herrera a “gun-loving Texan” who had a right to possess the weapons.

Herrera was sentenced to an additional year on the possession charge, bringing his total sentence to 18 months, with credit for time served.

Chi-Town Chef
2d ago

So are you telling me that after he does his 4-6 months everyone feels that he's not going to do this again!!! Is it not obvious that this guy has serious mental issues that needs to be addressed now before he's the next mass shooter???? That's America's problem now, everyone see the signs but does absolutely nothing until, "BOOM"!!!!!

B.J. Hruzek
3d ago

He should have got at least 20 years. The officer should get the Medal of Honor for saving no telling how many lives.

Anywhooo
2d ago

So it doesn't become serious until he locked and loaded and mowing down the innocent in a hail of gunfire...and this is Texas!!

