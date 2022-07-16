Suspect in custody following a deadly shooting at a carnival parking lot

Authorities have increased the reward for a TLC reality star wanted for murder, assault, and parole violation charges in Pennsylvania to $25,000, Radar has learned.The manhunt continues for Michael Anthony Baltimore, the 39-year-old barber on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List who appeared on several episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?Baltimore is accused of fatally shooting Kendell Jerome Cook and injuring another man at GQ Barbershop in Carlisle on May 22, 2021.According to authorities, Cook owned the barbershop and Baltimore had worked for the victim until 2019.“Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and is known to be...
