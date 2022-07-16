ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, MD

Suspect in custody following a deadly shooting at a carnival parking lot

By Sierra Hunter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, Md. — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged for a deadly shooting at a carnival held by a volunteer fire department in St. Mary's County. Devron Ny'Quez Murray is facing six charges, the...

