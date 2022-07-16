ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Federal judge rules that Florida man must pay $30K fines for tall grass

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTs3W_0gi9Mbtc00

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Florida man on Thursday lost his appeal to eliminate more than $30,000 in fines over “high grass” in his yard.

However, James Ficken, of Dunedin, is not ready to write city officials a check. He plans to appeal the ruling, WFLA-TV reported.

An 11th Circuit federal judge ruled in the City of Dunedin’s favor. Ficken has been contesting the fines since 2015, when officials began penalizing him $500 per day because of the high grass in his yard, which exceeded the 10-inch height limit mandated by the city, according to the television station.

Ficken, 72, who is represented by the Institute for Justice, argued in court that the fines were excessive.

“If a $30,000 fine for not mowing your lawn isn’t excessive, what is?” Andrew Ward, an attorney for Ficken, told WFLA. “A city or state cannot pass an unconstitutional law, and argue that because it is the law, it’s constitutional.”

The original lawsuit was filed by Ficken in April 2021 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division. After a two-year battle, a district judge ruled that Ficken must pay the fines, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The court said Florida law permits the fines for repeated violations of local ordinances and municipal codes, WFLA reported.

Dunedin officials began fining Ficken in May 2018.

Ficken was away for much of the summer in 2018, managing his late mother’s estate in South Carolina. Ficken paid a man to mow the lawn while he was gone but the person unexpectedly died.

Ficken filed a lawsuit against the city seeking $1 in damages, relief from fines and an end to the city’s practice of fining people without considering their ability to pay.

After telling officials he did not have $30,000 to pay the fines, city officials gave him a 15-day deadline, threatening foreclosure if he did not settle the fines, WFLA reported.

“I’m astounded the court agreed the city could fine me $500 per day, without my knowledge, and then try to take my house -- all to settle a bill for tall grass,” Ficken told the television station. “The court’s ruling is outrageous. If this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone. That just can’t be right, and I’m looking forward to continuing my fight.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident

One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Dunedin, FL
Dunedin, FL
Government
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Politics Courts#Politics State#Wfla#11th Circuit#The Institute For Justice#Tampa Division#The Tampa Bay Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Law & Crime

Florida Man Allegedly Murdered Two Relatives, Admitted He ‘Killed Them,’ Then Told Police He ‘Did Not Recall’ What Happened

A 57-year-old Florida man is behind bars for allegedly brutally murdering two family members inside of his home, assaulting a third victim, then claiming to have no recollection of the events, authorities say. Guillermo Silva was taken into custody on Friday and charged with two counts of domestic violence second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Complex

Florida Driver Held at Gunpoint Alerted Police by Speeding

A Florida dog breeder who was held hostage at gunpoint in his own car was able to attract police attention by driving over the speed limit. Per a statement from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the dog breeder had “boasted” about his wealth online. After making such claims about having lots of cash on hand, three men in their twenties posed as potential customers showed up to his home in Port St. Lucie in an effort to rob, assault, and kidnap him.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Rapper Kodak Black bonds out of jail after arrest in Broward on drug charges

MIAMI - Rapper Kodak Black bonded out of Broward's jail on Saturday after his Friday arrest on drug charges.The arrest came at approximately 4:30 p.m., when Florida Highway Patrol troopers saw a purple Dodge Durango on NW 31st Ave, in the area of W Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, with window tints that appeared to be darker than legally allowed, and an expired registration, according to a statement from the state's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.When they stopped the vehicle, troopers encountered the "strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle's interior," the statement said. Upon...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami plans to donate guns to Ukraine. They’re going to police, not soldiers

The city of Miami is sending more than used 150 guns to Ukrainian police — not to soldiers fighting on the front lines of the Russian invasion. In June, city officials announced its intention to put firearms in the hands of Urkainians defending their country, though it was not clear who would receive the weapons. Since then, the city has rushed to throw together a plan that became clearer Tuesday when the city announced that the police department for one of Kyiv’s suburbs, Irpin, would receive 167 surplus guns.
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Republican wins state House seat after opponent booted off of ballot

A Florida House race was officially decided Sunday after a Pinellas judge ruled one of the two candidates on the ballot ineligible to run. Republican Adam Anderson, 39, of Palm Harbor, will represent House District 57 in north Pinellas County. His opponent, Austin Brownfield, 41, of Safety Harbor, was taken off the ballot by the county elections supervisor because he has not been a registered Republican for long enough to participate in a GOP primary.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
108K+
Followers
114K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy