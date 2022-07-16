ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Police Hold Inaugural Softball Tournament for 8-Year-Old Girl Who Died Fighting Cancer

By Yona Gavino
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s hope and inspiration to be found on the softball field on Saturday, all for a little girl who lived a big life and was like family to some Fort Worth police officers. Adriana Nixon passed away February 5, 2022. She would have turned 9 years old on...

www.nbcdfw.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Claims She Fatally Stabbed Mother's Boyfriend in Self Defense: Garland Police

Garland police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend's daughter, police say. According to investigators, a 19-year-old woman called 911 at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers she stabbed her mother's boyfriend, identified by police as 46-year-old Tyrone Moody Henderson, in self-defense as he attacked her and other family members.
GARLAND, TX
KRLD News Radio

Dallas Police: Two teen girls shot, one dies

Dallas police are still looking for the shooter who shot two teenage girls over the weekend, killing one of them. Police say the teen girls, ages 16 and 17 were found shot at a apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas Saturday morning. They were rushed to the hospital where the 16-year-old died.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police seek driver who fled crash that killed 19-year-old in Irving

IRVING, Texas - A 19-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Irving last month, and police are working to find the other driver involved. The victim’s car crashed into a tree. Police said Joshua Reyes’ car was not speeding, but the car of the person who hit him was.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

"We're just really glad she's home:" Questions remain after missing Dallas nurse found safe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 23 year-old NICU nurse who went missing on a popular Dallas trail two days ago has been located and is safe. Police say Roxane Reza returned home this morning, but they aren't sharing much more than that.One of her friends is in touch with her parents and he said there's still a lot of unanswered questions. "The details are yet to come out," said Hiram Garcia, a childhood friend of Reza's. "Her family is maintaining that privacy. So we're trying to respect the privacy.. but I'm sure with time the family may come out with some more details." Garcia...
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Police Discover Apparent Suicide at Zeigler Park

A DeSoto Police Officer on patrol early Saturday morning discovered an apparent suicide at Les Zeiger Park, 405 Eagle Drive. The officer was checking the park around 3:40 AM Saturday and saw a vehicle in the parking lot with its lights on. As the officer approached, he saw an African-American man inside the locked vehicle who appeared to be deceased from a gunshot wound. DeSoto Fire Department Paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed the death.
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect identified in Tarrant County shootout that injured deputy

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect involved in a shootout with Tarrant County sheriff's deputies last month has been identified, officials announced Tuesday.On the morning of June 23, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive to serve a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Soon after arrival, Kemal Shea "began firing multiple rounds at law enforcement from multiple sides of the home," officials said.Deputies then moved to defensive positions and called the special weapons and tactics team to get Shea out of the home.Officials said Shea continued firing rounds at law enforcement and refused to exit the residence. During the standoff, Shea set a bottle with a rag on fire and dropped it on the porch of the home — causing the home to catch fire. Shea continued to refuse to come out after this and "perished," officials said.His cause of death is still pending.A deputy was struck, possibly by shrapnel, and suffered a minor injury during the standoff, officials said. However, he has since recovered and is back on duty.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Man arrested for fatally shooting Chaddrick Hooker, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were shot at Lagow Street and Spring Avenue on July 17. Arriving officers found Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel giving first aid to Chaddrick Hooker, 32, near a vacant building. They also found Darron Morgan, 53, in the 3700 block of Spring Avenue with a gunshot wound. Both men were transported to a local hospital where Hooker died from his injuries.  The preliminary investigation determined Hooker and Morgan were in a fight before an exchange of gunfire. The investigation also determined Morgan was responsible for the murder of Hooker, police said. An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Morgan, and once released from the hospital, he will be transported to Lew Sterrett Jail.  A magistrate will set his bond amount.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Investigation Continues 1 Year After Plano House Explosion

Tuesday marks exactly one year since a home in a Plano neighborhood exploded, causing damage to nearby homes and sending several people to the hospital. Twelve months later and the cleanup continues for some while others wonder about the investigation behind the blast. In the afternoon of July 19, 2021,...
PLANO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

UPDATE: AMBER Alert for Texas teen cancelled, 12-year-old found

CORINTH, Texas — A missing Texas teen has been found in Carrollton, Texas. An AMBER Alert was issued for the 12-year-old — which is now discontinued — who authorities said was in grave danger at the time of the alert. The Corinth Police Department searched for 12-year-old...
CBS DFW

Plano police searching for missing, endangered woman

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate Lamia Palmer. Palmer, 21, is approximately 5'7, 200 lbs., has brown hair, gray eyes and wears round glasses. Palmer was last seen walking toward the DART rail line in Plano wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and light blue pants. Palmer is endangered, police said, due to medical reasons. She is not carrying a cell phone with her. Police ask if anyone has information regarding Palmer to call 911 and reference Plano incident 22-121733.
PLANO, TX

