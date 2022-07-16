ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessup, MD

Five inmates injured in prison fight in Jessup

By Ngan Ho Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWYIM_0gi9L5xw00

Five inmates were injured Friday night during a fight at a Jessup prison, according to the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

A group of inmates started fighting shortly before 9 p.m. at the Maryland Correctional Institution, department spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said.

Five of them were taken to a hospital for injuries, including puncture wounds, that appeared to not be life-threatening, he said. No correctional officers were injured.

DPSCS detectives are at the prison working with staff to investigate the fight and press charges if necessary, Vernarelli said Saturday morning.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Child Squeegee Worker Arrested After Shooting Two In Baltimore

Another child squeegee worker has been arrested after shooting two victims in Baltimore, authorities say. The 12-year-old squeegee worker allegedly began taunting the victims in the 600 block of East Fayette Street around noon on Monday, July 18, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department. The suspect then...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer's police powers suspended amid criminal investigation

A Baltimore officer's police powers were suspended Tuesday amid an ongoing criminal investigation, authorities said. The Baltimore Police Department immediately suspended the officer's police powers after learning of the criminal investigation against him, a spokesperson confirmed to WJZ. Officer Finkelstein also was served with a search warrant for property in...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Jessup, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Jessup, MD
Crime & Safety
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Police Investigating Reported Rape in Eastport

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a rape that occurred on Sunday evening in the 1100 block of Tyler Avenue in the City’s Eastport section. At approximately 4:00 am on Sunday, July 17, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Tyler Avenue ( between President St and Tyler Ave/Elliott Rd) for a reported rape.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Fight#Baltimore Sun#Correctional Officers
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police sergeant handed one year sentence in kidnapping, extortion case

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore homicide detective was sentenced to a year in prison Monday after threatening a contractor with arrest in 2020 because he was dissatisfied with a patio the contractor built at his Baltimore County home. James Lloyd, a sergeant with the Baltimore City Police Department, was arrested in July 2020 and charged with kidnapping and extortion. He was sentenced to three years, with all but one year suspended. Lloyd was suspended without pay when he was arrested, but by state law, he can't be terminated until he is sentenced. Baltimore Police did not immediately reply to request for comment. According to charging...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
erienewsnow.com

Five inmates hospitalized after fight at Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) -- Five inmates at the Maryland Correctional Institution - Jessup were hospitalized Friday night after a fight, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. All the injuries are considered non-life threatening, including "puncture wounds," the agency said. No correctional officers were injured during the...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Trio Convicted Of Trying To Ship Mass Amounts Of Cocaine, Pot From NJ To MD

Three individuals have been convicted of attempting to traffic hundreds of grams of cocaine and marijuana from New Jersey into Maryland, the state's attorney announced. Geoffrey Raheim Brown, 29, of Bel Air, MD, Keneil Carlos Callender, 32, of Edgewater, NJ, and Danita Ginette Cromwell, 46, of Elkton, MD have been convicted for conspiracy to import into Maryland at least 28 grams of cocaine, Albert Peisinger, Jr., State’s Attorney for Harford County, announced on Monday, July 18.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify six homicide victims during past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified six people killed in the city during the past week. They are:. 52-year-old Ulyess Dezurn was killed on July 13, 2022, in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street. 17-year-old Julian Foster 3rd and 19-year-old Ernest Mcrea were killed on July...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Police Arrest And Charge Man With Possession Of Cocaine, Intent To Distribute

ADELPHI, Md. — The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gang Unit arrested an Adelphi man for being in possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. The suspect is 44-year-old Edwin Murillo. Through various investigative means, detectives identified Murillo as a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Adelphi....
ADELPHI, MD
Fox News

Maryland deli worker pepper sprayed, stabbed while trying to stop theft of tip jar: police

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday after pepper spraying and stabbing a deli employee who tried to stop him from stealing the business’ tip jar, authorities said. Bryant Whack, 32, of Silver Springs, was panhandling inside Max’s Kosher Café on the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Gaithersburg around 12:38 p.m. when he allegedly stole a tip jar from the counter and walked out, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wajr.com

Traffic stop leads to more than an ounce of fentanyl

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A speeding violation resulted in the arrest of two Baltimore residents and confiscation of about an ounce of fentanyl in Harrison County. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department stopped a car driven by Terrell Davis, 30, of Baltimore, on Philippi Pike near Anmore and immediately smelled marijuana.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy