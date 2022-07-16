ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Garcelle Beauvais Reminds Us Of Her Timeless Beauty In A Stunning Throwback Photo

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXRHl_0gi9KwG300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ff5p_0gi9KwG300

Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020 / Getty

Garcelle Beauvais has always been stunning and she recently took us down memory lane when she shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself on her Instagram page, reminding us of her timeless beauty.

Taking to the platform, the model, actress, TV host, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a beautiful throwback photo of herself in a sepia filter. In the photo, the gorgeous model rocked black top and short set with an oversized button up collared shirt which she left open. She was all smiles and she showed off her stunning frame, posing for the effortless photograph that could not be considered a classic.

“Sepia toned memories #flashbackfriday ” she captioned the look for her 1.1 million IG followers. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle)

“Beautiful memories my dear @garcelle, ” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the photo while another wrote, “Really been that GWORL!!”

Once a beauty, always a beauty!

Don’t miss…

Garcelle Beauvais Teams Up With HomeGoods To Celebrate Teachers With A Decked Out Teacher’s Lounge

Garcelle Beauvais Schools Her ‘RHOBH’ Costar Who Claims She Doesn’t See Color

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Rhobh
Glamour

Actually, Keke Palmer Prefers Her Real Name

Do you know Keke Palmer? Famous actor? Meme queen? Chart-topping artist? Glamour's July cover star? Of course you do. She's Keke Palmer. But, actually, she'd prefer if you called her Lauren. The 28-year-old, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, revealed during a round of Glamour's Excessive Questions that her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy