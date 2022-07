One of the most anticipated bouts of UFC Long Island came down to a majority decision when Shane Burgos got the nod from two judges in his fight with Charles Jourdain. Burgos started strong when he managed to take Jourdain’s back, but “Hurricane” eventually ended up eating strikes from the Canadian in what was the closest round of the fight. Burgos took the second round quite clearly with his grappling control, while Jourdain came out fast in the third and battered Burgos for his most dominant round of the fight.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO