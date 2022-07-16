ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mud Volleyball For a Cure’ brings hundreds to Athens for good cause

By Samson Tamijani
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Hundreds came from across Limestone County, the state, and even out of state to get down and dirty in this year’s Mud Volleyball for a Cure at Swan Creek Park in Athens on Saturday.

Proceeds from the event go to Limestone County Sheriff Office’s donation total to the American Cancer Society, according to co-organizer Tammy Waddell.

“It is a little bit bigger this year. We’ve had more teams show up this year. I guess all the beautiful weather. Folks don’t mind getting out in this pretty weather when it’s for a cause and that’s what we’re here for today.”

Not only does the winner of the tournament take home the prized “Golden Pig Trophy”, they also take $250 in prize money.

Waddell told News 19 about 37 teams took part, bringing in several tens of thousands of dollars to give. You can donate as well by clicking this link .

