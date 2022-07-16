ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

UPDATE: Human remains found in Walton County belong to missing woman

By S. Brady Calhoun
 3 days ago
Walton County authorities were on scene Friday after human remains were found in Point Washington State Forest.

Update as of 8:40 p.m.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Human remains were found in Point Washington State Forest by members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said Friday.

The remains found inside the state forest east of South County Highway 83 have now resulted in an arrest. The remains are from a woman who was reported missing in June, two weeks after she was involved in a hit-and-run according to the news release.

The Lexus coupe was found two miles from the scene and taken into the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they found blood in the trunk of the vehicle.

Investigators eventually learned of a potential relationship between the victim and Santa Rosa Beach man Dagan Blake Boring.

According to court records, he was found in Fort Walton Beach on Thursday. Boring, 24 year-old, has been arrested for homicide. He received no bond at first appearance.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and the District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office were on scene when the remains were first discovered Friday afternoon, they added.

WMBB

Investigators reveal new details in Walton County murder

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — What started out as a hit-and-run incident turned into a murder investigation for Walton County Sheriff’s Investigators. The victim is a 37-year-old Kentucky woman who’d been reported missing by her family. The details are a twisted web that investigators are still unraveling. WCSO investigators found Tera Deaton’s remains Friday, near […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Santa Rosa Beach man charged with murder

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Santa Rosa Beach man has been charged with murder after allegedly taking investigators to the location of the victim’s body, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, human remains located inside Point Washington State Forest...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman and juvenile injured after home invasion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and battery that left a local woman and child injured. Deputies say they responded to a call on Chestnut Way in Panama City around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the incident report, a woman says she woke to find an intruder in her home. The woman told deputies she thinks they came through the front door, as she didn’t remember locking it.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: Four suspects arrested for stolen car in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four suspects are in custody after a stolen car led to a multi-agency car chase. According to the Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a 2010 Honda was reported stolen by the Florida State University Police Department from Leon County Sunday around 9:30 p.m. Troopers said the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Operation Safe Summer busts Milton man

On July 9, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six alleged online sexual predators. One of the six arrested is a Milton resident. Jordan Scott Towery, 28, was arrested after he solicited sexual activity from an undercover officer, who was posing as a 14 year old girl. According to the arrest report, Towery drove to a predetermined location in Okaloosa County to meet the juvenile. Instead of being greeted by an underage girl, Towery was greeted by deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
MILTON, FL
WJHG-TV

Man charged with assault and grand theft in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Marianna Police arrested a suspect on Monday after he was accused of threatening a woman with a firearm. Officers responded to a distress call on Hall Street where a female subject claimed a man had waved a gun at her and left in a vehicle. Police say they saw a silver Mercury traveling south on Hall Street at a low rate of speed and pull into an address. The driver exited the vehicle and was identified as Donal Jeffers.
MARIANNA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 3 arrested for stealing from Destin Ulta store

DESTIN, Fla. -- Three suspects are in custody for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Destin Ulta store. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the store on Emerald Coast Parkway. Okaloosa County deputies chased the suspects on Highway 98 into Walton County. "The suspects abandoned their...
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, a tractor and seed spreader were reported stolen to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said they were given a video description of the suspect, 63-year-old William Alan Smith of Marianna, along with a description of the stolen equipment, a John Deere tractor, and a seed spreader. FHP reports that after waiting several hours, they were given permission to check out a property associated with Smith. On the property, they found the stolen seed spreader but could not find the tractor.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Four arrested in Bay Co. after high speed chase of stolen vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four men were arrested after a pursuit in Bay County late Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a gold Honda was reported stolen by the FSU Police Department in Leon County around 10 p.m. A short while later, Troopers and Bay County deputies attempted to pull the car […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in Cottondale

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has advised the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile who was last seen on Sunday. 15-year-old Dallis Nashay Thompson’s last known location was in Cottondale on Zion Street at approximately 6:00 p.m. She was last seen...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

Woman awakes from 2-year coma, accuses brother for her attack

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said that a woman who was in a coma for two years is awake and has identified her attacker. Her brother, Daniel Palmer, was arrested after allegedly assaulting Wanda Palmer in June 2020. The sheriff’s department said that Daniel Palmer left his sister for dead.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist hit, killed in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed. According to deputies, the man riding the bicycle was going east on Highway 98 near Crystal Beach Drive when he was hit by a car that was traveling in the same direction. The man was pronounced dead […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Law enforcement agencies crack down on speeders

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Highway Patrol is collaborating with the Florida Department of Transportation and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office this week for Operation Southern Slow Down. It’s a campaign aimed at educating the public on the risks of speeding and why you shouldn’t do it....
BAY COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Pilot hospitalized after Florida plane crash

OKALOOSA, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was hurt after an “experimental aircraft” crashed near Baker, Florida. The pilot did not suffer major injuries. According to a Facebook post from OCSO, the pilot was trying to land at a private airfield near...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
