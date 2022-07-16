UPDATE: Starke County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Shooting Incident
By Anita Goodan
wkvi.com
3 days ago
One person is facing charges following a shooting incident at a North Judson residence shortly after 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, July 13. The Affidavit for Probable Cause states that 48-year-old Charles Householder II had been in verbal altercations for the majority of the day with his ex-wife. When she and her...
July 18 (UPI) -- Police on Monday identified the suspected gunman in a shooting at an Indiana mall that left three people dead Sunday, adding that he was carrying multiple weapons. Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, carried two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition into Greenwood Park...
A new autopsy revealed that 25-year-old Jayland Walker had 46 bullet wounds from a police shooting. Police have said they tried to pull Walker over for a traffic violation last month but he sped away. Moments later, an officer reported the sound of gunshots from Walker’s car and said the flash from the gun could be seen in a security video. Next, Walker ran from his car and police thought Walker was turning toward them reaching for a gun. However, the investigation later showed that Walker was unarmed when he was shot but that there was a gun in his car. The shooting has sparked weeks of protests.July 15, 2022.
At least four people, including the shooter, are dead and others are injured following a shooting at a shopping mall in the suburbs of Indianapolis, according to local reports. Greenwood Chief James Ison said "a good Samaritan with a handgun" at the scene killed the shooter. He said two others...
A Florida homeowner will "absolutely not" face charges after firing an "AK-47-style gun" at suspected home invaders, a local sheriff said. "He started shooting for his own protection, to get them out of his house and to protect himself," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said of the recent shooting in a video address posted to the office's official Facebook page.
Some 376 officers were at Robb Elementary School amid the Uvalde shooting, according to a new report. A majority were federal and state officers, including 149 Border Patrol agents and 91 Texas DPS officers. Officers "failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety," the report...
West Virginia authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a man in the attempted murder of his sister after she awoke from a two-year coma. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced that Wanda Palmer's brother, Daniel Palmer III, 55, has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding in connection to a 2020 attack against his sister that left her "hacked" and "left for dead."
An attorney who once beat the odds is facing dire straits in Louisiana. Koby D. Boyett, 59, is licensed to practice law in the Pelican State despite the presence of a federal drug conviction on his record. The Committee on Bar Admissions repeatedly opposed his admission to practice law. In 2001, the bureaucracy won out, according to a state supreme court opinion. In 2006, however, Boyett was admitted to the bar over one judge’s loud and angry dissent.
Police are hailing a "good Samaritan" who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in a food court at a mall outside Indianapolis on Sunday, killing three people and wounding others. The gunman, who was carrying a rifle, killed three people and injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall...
The woman whom authorities implicated in her sometime boyfriend’s disappearance is now charged with murdering him. Jessica Marie Strachan, 28, was already in jail for obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to investigators looking for Devantae Alzondrae Griffin, 28. Griffin’s family showed up to court on Saturday as a...
(CNN) — The gunman who killed three people and injured two others at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, Sunday evening was armed with two rifles, a Glock pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, police said. The 20-year-old man, identified as Douglas Sapirman, used only an AR 15-style...
A woman allegedly stabbed her son, and then herself, deputies said. Victim Bruce Johnson Jr., 11, succumbed to his injuries — but not before telling investigators his mother stabbed him, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico. Deputies announced an arrest warrant against defendant Mary...
A former Indiana high school teacher caught on tape slapping a student in the hallway was sentenced on Thursday. The defendant won’t serve any time in jail. Instead, he was sentenced to one year of probation and a $100 fine. Michael Hosinski, 62, was filmed by a security camera...
A girl who was killed 40 years ago in a New Jersey town has been identified, and a suspect has been identified and charged with murder, according to local authorities. Dawn Olanick, a 17-year-old from Long Island, New York, was identified as the body found in a cemetery in Blairstown Township, New Jersey, on July 15, 1982, according to the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office. Olanick was given the nickname "Princess Doe" while her identity was unknown.
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired...
A former high school social studies teacher from Indiana has been sentenced to a year of probation and a $100 fine after he was caught slapping a student on security camera footage in February, Law & Crime reports. Michael Hosinski, 61, was arrested about a week after the Feb. 25 incident, when his school’s principal reported the slap to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The video shows Hosinski yanking the student by his backpack and slapping his face so hard the boy’s head slams into the wall. The student can be seen falling to the floor after Hosinski unpins him from the wall. Although the judge described the incident as “horrific,” she said Hosinski was taking it seriously, according to the Indianapolis Star. Hosinski was suspended and banned from the school immediately after the student reported the encounter, but he also applied for early retirement, which was granted three days later, allowing him to retain his pension, WNDU reports. Although he was originally charged with felony battery, a plea deal allowed Hosinski to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of battery resulting in moderate injury.
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday after pepper spraying and stabbing a deli employee who tried to stop him from stealing the business’ tip jar, authorities said. Bryant Whack, 32, of Silver Springs, was panhandling inside Max’s Kosher Café on the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Gaithersburg around 12:38 p.m. when he allegedly stole a tip jar from the counter and walked out, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.
Comments / 0