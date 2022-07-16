ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Judson, IN

UPDATE: Starke County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Shooting Incident

By Anita Goodan
wkvi.com
 3 days ago

One person is facing charges following a shooting incident at a North Judson residence shortly after 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, July 13. The Affidavit for Probable Cause states that 48-year-old Charles Householder II had been in verbal altercations for the majority of the day with his ex-wife. When she and her...

wkvi.com

Fox News

Florida sheriff says man will 'absolutely not' face charges for defending home with 'AK-47-style' gun

A Florida homeowner will "absolutely not" face charges after firing an "AK-47-style gun" at suspected home invaders, a local sheriff said. "He started shooting for his own protection, to get them out of his house and to protect himself," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said of the recent shooting in a video address posted to the office's official Facebook page.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

West Virginia woman wakes up from 2-year coma after being attacked; brother arrested

West Virginia authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a man in the attempted murder of his sister after she awoke from a two-year coma. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced that Wanda Palmer's brother, Daniel Palmer III, 55, has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding in connection to a 2020 attack against his sister that left her "hacked" and "left for dead."
Law & Crime

Louisiana Lawyer Once Convicted of Federal Drug Offenses is Now Accused of Shooting a Sheriff’s Deputy

An attorney who once beat the odds is facing dire straits in Louisiana. Koby D. Boyett, 59, is licensed to practice law in the Pelican State despite the presence of a federal drug conviction on his record. The Committee on Bar Admissions repeatedly opposed his admission to practice law. In 2001, the bureaucracy won out, according to a state supreme court opinion. In 2006, however, Boyett was admitted to the bar over one judge’s loud and angry dissent.
LOUISIANA STATE
