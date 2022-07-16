Fall River boat crash sends 2 people to hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nine people were injured — two seriously — when a shuttle bus crashed into a pole at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, authorities said. Two of the bus passengers sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Margaret Stewart, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Seven others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Stewart said. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. near an administrative building as the bus was traveling from the taxi and ride-hailing services parking lot on its way back to the main terminal, said airport spokesperson Victoria Spillabotti.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO