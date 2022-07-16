ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Woman stabbed to death in North Long Beach, police say

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

A woman was stabbed to death early Saturday in North Long Beach and her neighbor was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

The stabbing occurred sometime around 6:18 a.m. in an alleyway on the 2900 block of Coolidge Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say 78-year-old Long Beach resident Paz Veliz was collecting recycables in the alleyway when she was attacked from behind by 31-year-old Kevin Ngo. Ngo, who lives in the same condo complex as Veliz,  is accused of stabbing her multiple times and fleeing the scene after hearing nearby residents yelling for help, police said.

Officers arrived soon after where they found Veliz suffering from stab wounds to the upper torso, according to the LBPD.

When Long Beach fire personnel responded to the scene, they declared her dead.

A resident immediately alerted officers that they observed a subject believed to be Ngo running from the area where the Veliz was found, according to the LBPD. Shortly after, officers located Ngo near the Paramount Boulevard exit of the northbound 91 Freeway, police said.

Officers attempted to detain Ngo, who refused to comply with commands, police said.

“A use of force occurred, and the suspect was taken into custody,” police said. “The suspect was taken to a local hospital for his minor injuries and was medically cleared.”

It wasn’t clear what kind of force was used. Police said they seized a knife from Ngo’s arrest location.

After being medically cleared, Ngo was transported to jail where he was booked for one count of murder,  police said. His bail was set at $2 million.

At this time, detectives do not have a motive for the stabbing and are investigating the relationship between Veliz and Ngo. No further details were available.

The LBPD has publicly reported 23 homicides this year. Of the 23 homicides, 11 have taken place in North Long Beach.

Editor’s Note : This article was updated with more information from the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach teacher arrested on suspicion of deadly hit-and-run in Belmont Heights

The post Woman stabbed to death in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longbeachlocalnews.com

Police Identify 31-Year-Old Who Killed 78-Year-Old in Stabbing

On Saturday, at approximately 6:18 a.m., Long Beach police officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Coolidge Street regarding a stabbing, which resulted in the death of a female adult. When LBPD officers arrived they located the victim in the alleyway suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds...
LONG BEACH, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

78-year-old woman collecting recyclables in alley stabbed to death, California cops say

A 78-year-old woman died after she was stabbed by a man while looking for recyclables in an alleyway in California, officials said. Investigators believe Paz Veliz was attacked from behind in an alley in the 2900 block of Coolidge Street on Saturday, July 16, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. When neighbors began yelling for help, the man fled on foot.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man arrested after body found at mobile home park in Huntington Beach

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide after a woman’s body was found buried at a Huntington Beach mobile home park, authorities said Monday. Officers responded Saturday after residents reported a foul odor at the mobile home park, police said. The body of a woman was excavated at the site, police spokesperson Jessica […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Car-to-car shooting leaves man wounded in South Los Angeles

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles by a driver in another vehicle Monday night. Police responded to a shooting call just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and East 28th streets. Arriving officers found a man in his 40s who had apparently been […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Neighbor arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Long Beach: Police

A 78-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Long Beach Saturday morning, and the Long Beach Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man who lived in the same condominium complex on suspicion of killing her. The woman, Long Beach resident Paz Veliz, was found at about 6:18 a.m. “suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds to […]
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Medi
CBS LA

23-year-old Black man shot while running away from San Bernardino police

San Bernardino police came under scrutiny Monday after security footage showing the events leading up to the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old Black man surfaced on social media."I could understand if he was a threat to them," said Adams' mother Tamika Deavila King. "But he was not a threat to them. He was running for his life."According to the San Bernardino Police Department, uniformed officers from a specialized unit were investigating complaints from neighbors about an illegal gambling facility on Saturday at about 8 p.m. Security camera footage showed two officers driving past the facility in an unmarked vehicle before...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Suspicious death” of a woman

The “suspicious death” of a woman in Huntington Beach Saturday afternoon has resulted in one “person of interest” being taken into custody as the investigation continues. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, police responded to reports of “suspicious circumstances” at a home...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
irvineweekly.com

Irvine Man Arrested For DUI After Two Killed In Fatal Crash

The Irvine Police Department has announced the arrest of a 20-year-old Irvine man for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, after a fatal car accident killed two people and a dog on Sunday, July 17. The suspect was taken into custody after his alleged involvement in a fatal collision...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

20-year-old Malik Patt eligible for death after being charged with 3 counts of murder in 7-Eleven crime spree

A 20-year-old man was charged with three counts of murder and several sentencing enhancements in connection with a deadly crime spree at 7-Eleven stores stretching from the Inland Empire into Orange County, making him eligible for the death penalty.Malik Donyae Patt, 20, and Jason Lamont Payne, 44, were arrested Friday. The relationship between the two men is still under investigation, but they are neighbors in Los Angeles, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.Patt was being held without bail in Santa Ana jail.  The charges against Patt include three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves teen injured

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was wounded when he was shot while driving through the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 65th and Figueroa streets, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Two men arrested in Irvine after allegedly stealing mail and checks

A mail theft crime in Irvine gets stamped out with the arrest of two Long Beach men. Walter Virulaalveno (41) and Darwin Romero (32) were booked at Orange County Jail for possession of narcotics and identity theft after they were caught stealing mail from mailboxes earlier this month. Irvine police...
IRVINE, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy