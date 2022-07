THINKING OF THE JIGGER INN AND COUNTING DOWN TO THE MASTERS, Earth — It’s the Home of Golf, and that’s not just fancy advertising. What a week. That was some fun, wasn’t it? Despite the fact that, after Cam Smith raised his newest pint glass on Sunday, major season is over, and the thought that the 262 days to the start of the next one are as uncertain as a St. Andrews weather forecast, the past seven days at the Open Championship felt almost like … a golf hug, right? Watching it wherever you did, you were … warm and cozy. Like going home.

GOLF ・ 23 HOURS AGO