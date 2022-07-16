ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Guilford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guilford FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 310 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Newberry Springs, or 8 miles northeast of Daggett, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust to 60 mph was measured at the Daggett- Barstow Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Daggett and Yermo. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 105. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 6 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly based on any one or more of the following criteria for southeast Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact conditions deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH. Locally higher winds will be possible across northern portions of Zone 410 from the Arco Desert northeast to the Dubois area. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 20 percent, driest north trending more moist into southern portions of Zones 410 and 425. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous fire weather conditions.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Daily South

Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia

Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#Target Area#High Point#Oak Hollow Marina
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pike FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTY At 951 PM EDT, The heaviest rain has ended across the warned area; however, excessive runoff will continue to cause high water concerns in low lying areas through 10:30 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elkhorn City, Mouthcard, Toonerville, Fedscreek and Cedarville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
PIKE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Denali, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 03:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-18 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denali; Eastern Alaska Range More Rain in the Alaska Range Another moisture laden weather system is moving across the Interior and Alaska Range with rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1.5 inch expected through Wednesday morning. Rain is expect to continue through most of the coming week. Heaviest rainfall will be south of Kantishna and Healy in Denali National Park, and south of Black Rapids in the Eastern Alaska Range. Expect river, creek, and stream levels to remain elevated through the week. Rock slides and landslides may occur in steep terrain as the ground will be saturated. For the latest information go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD LITCHFIELD
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Daniels; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR DANIELS...ROOSEVELT...NORTHEASTERN VALLEY AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Peerless to 15 miles northeast of Lustre to 8 miles northwest of Wolf Point, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Scobey, Poplar, Opheim, Richland, Flaxville, Port Of Whitetail, Lustre, Madoc, Bredette, Port Of Scobey, Redstone, Whitetail, Peerless, Frazer, Oswego, Daleview, Four Buttes, West Fork and Volt. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, several strong thunderstorms remain in the area capable of producing small hail and heavy rain which could lead to localized flash flooding.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Nassau FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, including the following counties, in northeast Florida, Baker and Nassau. In southeast Georgia, Charlton. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Baker, West Central Nassau and Southeastern Charlton Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bronx, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hawthorne, or over Paterson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ridgewood around 220 PM EDT. Hackensack and Paramus around 225 PM EDT. Oradell around 230 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Englewood around 235 PM EDT. Tappan and Riverdale around 240 PM EDT. Nyack and Orangeburg around 245 PM EDT. Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry around 250 PM EDT. New Rochelle and Tarrytown around 255 PM EDT. White Plains and Scarsdale around 300 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND ISOLATED DRY THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. For Monday * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent. * WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with possible gusts to 35. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible on Monday afternoon and early evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY

