Public Safety

Police: Daughter faces murder charge in death of mother found in her apartment

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say a 66-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment – and now, her own daughter is in custody.

Police say 26-year-old Charlene Novoa is the prime suspect in the murder of her mother, Silwa Garcia.

According to police, Garcia was found unconscious and unresponsive Friday evening inside 3125 Park Ave. Authorities say Garcia suffered two lacerations to her forehead and when officers arrived, she was found lying face down.

EMS personnel aided Garcia on scene, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Novoa is in custody after authorities ruled Garcia's death suspicious. The medical examiner has yet to determine the exact cause of death.

Novoa is facing a murder charge.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

