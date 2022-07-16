Formula E World Championship returns to NYC for 5th time

The Formula E World Championship returned to New York City for its fifth year this weekend.

Twenty-two international drivers in 11 teams went head-to-head for a spot on the podium.

Formula E brings together the world's best electric car manufacturers and drivers for 16 races around the world. The cars are fully electric and can go up to 174 miles per hour.

Heavy rain caused several drivers to slide off into the barriers, but no one was hurt. Officials did have to end the race nearly 10 minutes early.

New Zealand driver Nick Cassidy took home first place. Second and third place went to Brazil’s Lucas di Grassi and Dutch driver Robin Frijns.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also attended the event to congratulate the drivers.

Round 12 of the race will take place in Brooklyn on Sunday before the racers head to London and then to South Korea.