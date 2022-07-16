ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Oliveira, Makhachev to fight for vacant lightweight title at UFC 280

By Nick Baldwin
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UFC lightweight champion will be crowned this fall. Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are set to meet for the vacant title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Aljamain Sterling Sends Message To Conor McGregor After Taking A Shot Of Proper 12: ‘I Might Slide In Your DMs’

Aljamain Sterling is planning to run his own rum company. The reigning bantamweight champion might ask Conor McGregor for help. Aljamain Sterling is seemingly following the Conor McGregor blueprint. As things stand, “Funk Master” is currently enjoying his time as the UFC bantamweight champion but has been in a constant war of words with former champion T.J. Dillashaw.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video: Conor McGregor angrily stomps hat during Ibiza birthday celebrations

Conor McGregor is no stranger to dodging hats, but the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) “champ-champ” forgot to protect himself at all times during his birthday party in Ibiza, taking a fedora to the chest as a result. McGregor, 34, had a big crew of family and friends...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White confirms the UFC is working on Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw: “Obviously, you know Dillashaw is one of the best in the world”

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the promotion is working on booking Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw. Ever since returning from his two-year EPO suspension, TJ Dillashaw has had a notable chip on his shoulder. After all of the mockery and teasing he’s received as a result of the decision made by USADA, the former two-time champion was eager to get back in the cage and prove what he could do.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Belal Muhammad
Person
Islam Makhachev
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Destroys Opponent In Seven-Second KO

Amateur MMA fighter Stanley Senatus looked like a seasoned professional in a wild knockout win over Christian Acerbo at a Flex Fights event. The 135lb Senatus made quick work of Acerbo on Saturday at Flex Fights: Fight Festival in Farmingville, NY. Just seconds into the fight, Senatus overwhelmed Acerbo with a flurry of punches to put his opponent in early trouble.
FARMINGVILLE, NY
Yardbarker

UFC reportedly books Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev for Sept. 10

Nate Diaz will finally make his return in September for what appears likely to be his final UFC fight. ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported Tuesday that Diaz has been booked to face rising contender Khamzat Chimaev. Despite no championship belt being on the line in the bout, Diaz and Chimaev will...
UFC
The Big Lead

Worst SummerSlam Matches in WWE History

We're only weeks away from wrestling's marquee event of the warm months. SummerSlam 2022 will commence on July 30 in Nashville, marking it the first SummerSlam to be held in July rather than August. It's 12 days away and it's already making history. In preparation for the rapidly approaching event,...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Russian
MMA Fighting

Frankie Edgar eyeing Madison Square Garden retirement bout at UFC 281, likes Dominick Cruz for final opponent

Frankie Edgar can see the end of the road. As first reported by TSN via Edgar’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, the former UFC lightweight champion and three-division contender confirmed in an interview with ESPN that he is aiming to compete for the last time at UFC 281, which is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 12.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Brian Ortega after UFC on ABC 3 loss?

Brian Ortega is on the first losing skid of his career after UFC on ABC 3, but there could be a silver lining. Ortega (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) suffered a first-round TKO loss to Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) in Saturday’s featherweight headliner at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., but the stoppage only came after he dislocated his shoulder during a grappling exchange.
ELMONT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Khamzat Chimaev plans ‘UFC funeral’ for Nate Diaz ahead of upcoming bout

Khamzat Chimaev is ready to go for what will be the highest profile matchup of his still young superstar career. Reported today (Tues., July 19, 2022), Chimaev is set to main event for the first time in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career on Sept. 10, 2022, at UFC 279. Standing in his way will be one-time Lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz. The bout will be a five-round non-title Welterweight affair.
UFC
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 23 July – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, LondonWhat time does it start?The prelims will start at 4pm BST (8am PT, 10am CT, 11am ET), with the main card following...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PWMania

AEW Star Appears to Be Done With the Company

Another AEW star might be leaving the company soon; at least, that’s how recent social media activity makes it appear. AEW references and Fuego Del Sol’s Twitter avatar were both deleted. His bio directs promoters to email BookFuegoDS@gmail.com for bookings and he has also deleted his tweets. In...
WWE
theScore

Trout to serve as Team USA captain in 2023 WBC

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout will serve as captain for Team USA during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, set to get underway in March. The Los Angeles Angels superstar has never previously participated in the WBC and becomes the first player to commit to the forthcoming event. He sat out of the 2017 WBC, citing personal reasons. Despite being without Trout, the U.S. went on to win its first championship by beating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the finals, led by contributions from Eric Hosmer, Marcus Stroman, and Christian Yelich.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ric Flair will tag with son-in-law for final match against old, younger rivals

A former WWE star will be one of the opponents for Ric Flair in what is being billed as his final pro wrestling match ⁠— just not the one many fans were hoping for. After Flair teased a WWE connection a few days earlier, the details were revealed this evening by TMZ Sports. Flair will team with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, to face longtime wrestler, promoter and current member of WWE management Jeff Jarrett and AEW’s Jay Lethal. Despite the relatively late announcement with the Ric Flair’s Last Match card less than two weeks away, the video made to...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy