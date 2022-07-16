ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Full street closure on Flower St. between Civic Center Dr. and Santa Ana Blvd. from July 16-18

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a full closure to through traffic on Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard starting on Saturday, July 16 through Monday, July 18, 2022, for the Expo Nayarit. The closure will be from 1 a.m. on Saturday to 4 a.m. on Monday. Who...

newsantaana.com

Comments / 0

 

