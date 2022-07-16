ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas National Guard soldier dead

By Alejandra Yanez
 3 days ago
A National Guardsman stands guard at a fence that runs along the Rio Grande near the International bridge, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas National Guard announced the death of a soldier. A Texas Army National Guard Soldier, assigned to Operation Lone Star, died in a non-mission-related incident Thursday.

Operation Lone Star was launched in March of 2021 by Governor Greg Abbott in response to a rise in illegal immigration. In May, Abbott issued a disaster declaration that now covers 48 counties, mostly counties along or near the border.

The declaration directed the Department of Public Safety to “use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking, and to assist Texas counties in their efforts to address those criminal activities.”

The soldier’s cause of death is under investigation. The Texas National Guard told ValleyCentral that more information will be disclosed as the investigation is completed.

