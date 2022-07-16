ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Woman shares why she still hasn’t found Mr. Right after 11 marriages

By Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS – For most of her life, Monette Dias was looking for love in all the wrong places. The 54-year-old Idaho Falls native has been married 11 times and in January, appeared on TLC’s reality show “Addicted to Marriage.” At this stage of life, she’s living happily as a single...

www.eastidahonews.com

eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Ranger

He is a 9-year-old coonhound mix and is the sweetest dog. Ranger is very alert and vocal so he’ll need a home where he can let out his howls. He likes to go on walks, run, play and is great with cats. Meet Ranger and other animals available for...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Why this new business in downtown Idaho Falls makes soap with goat milk

IDAHO FALLS – Finding the secret to lasting beauty is an ongoing quest for many women and a new soap business in downtown Idaho Falls utilizes a specific ingredient historically believed to have the answer. One of history’s most well-known beauties was Cleopatra, the Queen of Egypt. And according...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Prosecutors in Daybell case request DNA testing on hair, shovel, pickax and other evidence

ST. ANTHONY — Prosecutors in the Chad and Lori Daybell murder cases are asking a judge to allow comprehensive DNA testing on several pieces of evidence. The couple was charged a year ago with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
Idaho State Journal

'HERD OF HOPE': Pocatello High School staff, students rally behind paraprofessional diagnosed with cancer

POCATELLO — “Shock” is the single word that came to the mind of a paraprofessional at Pocatello High School when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. And although the “rollercoaster ride” for Karen Suess was still in its infancy, the word shock wouldn’t even come close to describing her reaction when the school rallied behind her throughout the year to ensure she felt supported.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lillian Johnson

Lillian Johnson, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 14, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with President Brian McBride officiating. The family will visit with family and friends from 9-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley, Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Grocery Outlet opens in Idaho Falls

Grocery Outlet, a well-known food price discounter, opened its 11th store in Idaho Falls on July 14. The store is located at 2455 E. 25th St., just east of the Grand Teton Mall in the 16,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Big Deal Outlet. The next nearest Grocery Outlet location by distance is in Hailey and ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

The condos are coming: Market forces behind trend in change from student approved to community housing

Partway through spring semester, music education student Haylee Johnson received a notice that her housing complex, The Roost, would no longer be student-approved housing for fall 2022. The Roost is the latest of three Rexburg complexes changing from Brigham Young University-Idaho student-approved housing to multi-family condominiums. Brigham’s Mill and University...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local Pride foundation seeking sponsorships for community celebration

POCATELLO – The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation is currently searching for any companies or organizations interested in being a sponsor for the RISE UP pride event in August. The theme of this first-of-its-kind annual Pride celebration is all about unity — coming together as a community to rise up...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

New technology at local hospital can detect, diagnose lung cancer more effectively

IDAHO FALLS – Mountain View Hospital recently gained a new innovation that holds promise to fight lung cancer. Used to view the inside of the lungs and obtain a tissue sample for biopsy, the goal of Auris Health’s Monarch Platform is to enable an earlier and more accurate diagnosis of small and hard-to-reach nodules in the periphery of the lung.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls holding mutton bustin’ qualifier ahead of War Bonnett Rodeo

IDAHO FALLS – It’s time for kids to dust off their boots for Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up’s first annual Mutton Bustin’ Qualifier event on July 30. This great new event opens the door for kids that want a chance to ride a sheep and see if they have what it takes to make it to the bright lights of the rodeo in August. This “fun for the whole family” event will be at Teton Toyota, 2252 West Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls, with vendors, activities, Champs Heart and a live broadcast with Don Jarret from THE WOLF.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Trailer catches fire behind business

IDAHO FALLLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department made sure a trailer fire doesn't spread into something worse. Monday afternoon, smoke started coming out of this trailer bed which is being used as a dumpster for E-Cyclers of Idaho. The business repairs electronics. The owner did not known...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

