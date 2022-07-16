DPH urges Delawareans to get boosted against new COVID variants

BOSTON -- As Omicron cases are sweeping the nation, some experts are warning that being outdoors may not provide as much protection as before. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains:Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are highly transmissible, some say as transmissible as measles, which is considered the most infectious viral illness in humans. With previous coronavirus variants, like alpha and delta, being outdoors provided good protection against infection, but with the newest Omicron subvariants, being at an outdoor event could be somewhat risky. If you are high-risk or have close contact with someone who is high risk, wear a mask indoors, even if...

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO