DPH urges Delawareans to get boosted against new COVID variants

By Frank Gerace
WDEL 1150AM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Division of Public Health wants you to get vaccinated against the BA.5 and other COVID variants now, rather than waiting until Fall. There's been an increase in the 7-day average...

www.wdel.com

Comments / 24

Redbeard
2d ago

Come on people!!!! We all know COVID is a joke and the vaccines don't work and NEVER have! The vaccinated people get sick more, get COVID multiple times, have other health related issues due to the vaccine and STILL pass the virus! It's been proven that the actual number of COVID deaths were false! They made people who died of car accidents, cardiovascular incidents, old age, cancer, murder and many other causes end up as a COVID death! STOP saying the vaccine works! It does not!!!!! If it did you would never get COVID after inoculation!

Reply(1)
9
Paula Blackiston
2d ago

This is a money grab!!!!! The more shots u have the more is needed!!! There is only 2% of population who hasn’t had Covid @ this point

Reply
3
JDJ
3d ago

Ummmm!!!! Vaccines don’t work!! Masks don’t work!! Stop the madness!! It’s a flu!!

Reply(10)
8
