Seattle to Portland bike ride makes in-person return

SEATTLE — Cyclists are getting into gear for the return of a popular bike trek.

The 40th annual Seattle to Portland ride kicked off Saturday morning after being a virtual event for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day event takes riders from the University of Washington to Holladay Park in Portland.

The bicycle ride is over 200 miles long and cyclists can complete it in either one or two days.

The event raises funds for the Cascade Bicycle Club and Washington Bikes’ education and advocacy work.

Organizers expect 6,000 cyclists to participate.

