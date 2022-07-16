Calhoun Journal

July 16, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Friday, July 22, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm will be the Fourth Friday Luau in Anniston on Main Street. They will have food and artisan vendors, kids activities, various themed shows, the classic car Cruise in, and more. In July, Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment will return to Anniston for the Summer Luau. Dawn Mahealani Douglas spent the last several months dancing in Hawaii and is excited to be welcomed back to Anniston! Join them as they take the community through various authentic island dances.

