Anniston, AL

Fourth Friday Luau in Anniston

 3 days ago

July 16, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Friday, July 22, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm will be the Fourth Friday Luau in Anniston on Main Street. They will have food and artisan vendors, kids activities, various themed shows, the classic car Cruise in, and more. In July, Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment will return to Anniston for the Summer Luau. Dawn Mahealani Douglas spent the last several months dancing in Hawaii and is excited to be welcomed back to Anniston! Join them as they take the community through various authentic island dances.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Teen Blacklight Glow Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On July 21st at 6:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a teen Blacklight Glow Party. Teens come enjoy glow sticks, glow paint, glowing food, music and more! White or neon colored clothing encouraged. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Free Movies in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Each Monday at noon the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a free movie event. Enjoy a feature movie every Monday at noon. Bring your lunch to enjoy or purchase popcorn and drink for .50 each. Movie titles are listed on the library’s calendar at publiclibrary.cc/events. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Unity in the Community Event in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The Rod Lemon Foundation Presents “Unity in the Community” Saturday, July 16th 2022. This event is from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. This event will be held at Zinn Park. The welcome will be performed by Councilwoman Ciara Smith followed by remarks by State Representative Dr. Barbara Boyd.
D & D at the Anniston Library

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm will be a D&D Day at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Come join in at the Library for D & D Day! Make a Character sheet, crawl some dungeons, go on adventures, make some friends and eat pizza! All skill levels welcome! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Anniston Museums to Host Tomato Tasting

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, July 21 from 5:00 pm to 6:00pm come enjoy a tomato tasting. This event will be held at the Anniston Museums and Gardens, 920 Museum Dr, Anniston, AL 36207. Did you know the tomato originated in the Andes Mountains of South America? It wasn’t adopted into the kitchen until the 16th century by Europeans. Join the family-fun Tomato Tasting at the Longleaf Botanical Gardens! Try a variety of tomatoes, discover new types, and determine which one is your favorite. Third Thursday programs are $5 per registrant and free for Anniston Museums and Gardens members. Pre-register online at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766.
Arise Listening Session in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, July 20th the Public Library of Anniston will host an Arise Listening Session. Make your voice heard. Arise is hosting an in-person listening session at the Public Library of Anniston – Calhoun County on Wednesday, July 20th at noon. They invite you to attend this listening session to learn what’s happening on key state policy issues and to share your vision for making our state a better place for ALL Alabamians.
Girls Girls Night in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – Come sweat it out on Friday, July 22 with Torie Freeman Personal Trainer at 107 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272. Let’s Go Girls! Join this event for a super fun and different workout experience! This Girls Night: Gym Edition will be Neon Cowgirl inspired! Come and channel your inner Shania with a fun “glowing” workout, social time with some amazing women, a wine tasting from Fruithurst Winery (21+), awesome door prizes, and a chance to win free admission to August’s Girls Night! Sounds awesome right?! Wear some bright colors, face sparkles, wigs, or whatever makes you feel Neon Cowgirl!
Calhoun County Commission Meeting 7/14/2022

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Commission Meeting. Pat Brown was present, but had no official comments. Mark Tyner addressed that the shelter is currently open to emergency intake only. They do not currently have a euthanasia certificate or certified tech.
Highland Groove at Live Lounge in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, July 23 from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm the Highland Groove will be at Live Lounge 320 S Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201. Highland Groove is three piece band that focuses on tight grooves and rhythms to get the crowd moving. Reservations are strongly suggested and can be made by calling or texting 256-419-8698.
Working Dogs in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, July 14th at 10:00 am will be a great event at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Learn all about working dogs and what they do. From K9 Police Units to Therapy Dogs at home! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Open Mic Night at The Peerless Saloon & Grille in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, July 21st there will be an Open Mic Night at the Peerless Saloon & Grille. Everyone is welcome so come out and share your talent. Enjoy drinks and food at Alabama’s oldest operating bar. Peerless Saloon patrons always find every visit truly “historic”. Join them, and enjoy the charm and elegance of a turn-of-the-century bar with turn-of-the millennium quality and service. The Peerleess was entered on the National Register of Historic Places by The Department of the Interior on October 3 1985.
Jack’s Reopening In Anniston on Quintard On July 25th

Anniston, AL – The public information officer for Anniston, Jackson Hodges, shared that the Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, announced that it will reopen its Anniston, Alabama location on Quintard Avenue on Monday, July 25. The location was temporarily closed in March to allow for the new Jack’s Southern Charm design to be integrated into the existing site.
Cruise Into the Jacksonville Square on Friday

Jacksonville, AL – Join the City of Jacksonville for a free Friday night event on the square. There will be a classic car show, games, music, and giveaways. Friday, July 15th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Come out for some family friendly fun. Join them this Friday on the square!
