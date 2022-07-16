ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Rockies game no. 92 thread: Mitch Keller vs José Ureña

By Mac Wilcox
Purple Row
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking a drubbing last night, the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field to once again do battle with your Colorado Rockies. It’s Star Wars Day at Coors Field - let’s see if the home team can give fans new hope as they head into the All-Star break....

www.purplerow.com

The Associated Press

Manfred defends treatment of minor leaguers, presses Oakland

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the sport’s treatment of minor leaguers, prompting immediate criticism from a players’ advocacy group. “I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America before Tuesday’s All-Star Game. “I think that we’ve made real strides in the last few years in terms of what minor league players are paid, even putting to one side the signing bonuses that many of them have already received. They receive housing, which obviously is another form of compensation.” MLB raised minimum salaries in 2021, increasing Class A pay from $290 to $500 per week, Double-A from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700 over the roughly five-month season. Players are only paid in-season, with salaries ranging from roughly $5,000-$15,000 annually.
MLB
The Associated Press

Orioles draft 7-foot pitcher, would be tallest ever in MLB

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick. A full seven feet — and that’s before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound. The O’s selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseball’s amateur draft Wednesday. If Beck makes it to the majors, he’d pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history. Beck struck out 105 batters in 68 1/3 innings for Division II Saint Leo this season, posting a 3.95 ERA. He’s also pitched summer ball for the Savannah Bananas, where he stood out on a minor league club focused more on wacky entertainment than player development.
BALTIMORE, MD

