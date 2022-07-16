ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers on the Roster Bubble: QB P.J. Walker

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Rhule's former Temple QB could be out of a job in the next month.

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: QB P.J. Walker

Is this finally the end of the road for P.J. Walker in Charlotte? It sure feels like it. After drafting Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft and trading for Baker Mayfield, it feels like only a matter of time before Walker is cut.

This will be a difficult move for head coach Matt Rhule who has ties with Walker dating back to their time at Temple. Walker beat out Will Grier for the backup job in each of the last two years and has even started two games for the Panthers.

He started in place of the injured Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 and defeated the Lions 20-0. Although he had his moments, he did throw two interceptions in the end zone which were both forced throws. This past season, he got the nod against Arizona when Sam Darnold hit the injured reserve list and was fairly sharp completing 22 of 29 passes for 167 yards. Many of his passes were completed underneath as they didn't really take shots downfield.

I don't think the Panthers want to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster but they won't have much of a choice unless they trade Sam Darnold, which GM Scott Fitterer said won't happen. Corral will be on the active roster as the third quarterback, meaning Walker is going to be the odd man out. This preseason will be mainly a showcase for Walker to try and gain interest from other NFL teams.

