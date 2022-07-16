‘Room for the future’: People’s Choice Festival takes hold in new location

For the first time since 2019, the People’s Choice Festival of Pennsylvania is back with an in-person celebration. Now, with a larger site available for the festival, volunteers and vendors say the event’s future looks bright.

After spending nearly 30 years in its longtime spot outside the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg, People’s Choice moved to the Grange fairgrounds in Centre Hall. This year, the spacious fields host 160 artists, more than 40 food vendors, nine wineries and a pair of live entertainment venues.

“The new location is great. It seems like there are more people coming, and they’re excited to be here,” said festival volunteer Kurt Hutton. “Boalsburg was tighter. People were parking on the outskirts and having to walk over, but this seems easier and maybe safer. Overall, the logistics are a lot better this time around.”

On Saturday, Hutton manned the festival’s information table and helped sell merchandise to guests. He first volunteered with People’s Choice in 2018 and says community support has increased significantly since then.

“I was quite excited to get back into it,” Hutton said. “I actually wanted to volunteer on both Friday and Saturday, but we already had slots filled. It’s a good problem to have in today’s world.”

Visitors browse the WGK Glass Art, Inc. booth at the People’s Choice Festival of Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts at the Centre County Grange Fairgrounds on Friday, July 15, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Food vendors and artisan tents circle the fields at this year’s festival. People’s Choice annually recruits artists from all across Pennsylvania to set up shop and claim their own booths.

Among this year’s artists is watercolor painter Jane Wise , who first applied for entry in 2021 before the event was canceled. She said she was thrilled to finally join People’s Choice’s lineup.

“I know this is a new location, and it’s a very nice area,” said Wise, who lives in Lancaster County. “I think it’s spread out well, and there’s a lot of room for vendors and entertainment. We’ve had a strong, steady crowd and gorgeous weather.”

People’s Choice was among Wise’s first festivals since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most events over the past two years. She says their return has sparked large growth in support of art exhibitions and community gatherings.

“People are just exuberant. Everyone wants to go out and support the artists who were dealt a tough hand,” Wise said. “Every time I come out, I do a little bit better. People get to know you, and you build relationships that way. Festivals are a huge part of that.”

Self-proclaimed People’s Choice veteran Bob Weaver noticed an increase in sales as events began returning, too. But on Saturday, the Westmoreland County-based freehand artist suggested some aspects of in-person festivals are more valuable than profits.

“At a festival, you get to talk to customers and interact with them. It’s enriching,” Weaver said. “Whether they buy something or not, you get something out of it. When I was home drawing all day and stuck inside, it was kind of a downer. People’s feedback goes a long way, too.”

Bob Weaver works on a pen drawing of Elvis in his booth at the People’s Choice Festival of Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts on Friday, July 15, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

At his booth, Weaver smiled as he guided potential customers through a tour of his booth, filled to the brim with black and white canvases featuring pop culture icons and sports heroes. He said the crowds at People’s Choice have rivaled those he’d seen in past years.

While it’s clear many festivalgoers turned out this weekend to support People’s Choice’s new location, Weaver expects support to continue growing moving forward.

“People get into certain habits, so they might’ve been used to the other place,” Weaver said. “I’m sure it might hurt a little bit now, but the longer it stays here, this will become the habit. Support will grow over the years, that’s for sure.”

Even in a new location, People’s Choice maintains a loyal following. Perhaps no one knows that better than Jackie Esposito, who’s attended every festival since the annual event began in 1993. She said she was happy to learn People’s Choice moved to a new spot this time.

“It’s interesting, and it’s definitely different. Parking was certainly easier,” Esposito said. “This spot is very conducive to growth, which is great for the festival. There’s plenty of room for the future.”

Esposito, who lives in State College, had already visited the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and Way Fruit Farm’s Art in the Orchard before attending People’s Choice on Saturday. She wasn’t surprised to see increased enthusiasm from crowds after the pandemic canceled many local events.

“People needed an outlet, and that’s why it’s important these festivals are back,” Esposito said. “I was working at the (Arts Fest) information booth on Friday, and everyone who came by was smiling. I’m not sure if they knew why, but there were good spirits in the air. It’s clear everyone wanted to be back.”

People’s Choice wraps up on Sunday, July 17. The festival will run from noon to 5 p.m. on its final day. Parking is $6, though admission is free.