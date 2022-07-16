ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOC laments 'insane' cost of being congresswoman despite $174,000 salary

By Cami Mondeaux
 3 days ago

R ep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lamented the cost of working as a member of Congress in an Instagram post despite her substantial congressional salary.

Members of Congress are required to occupy one residence in Washington, D.C., as well as one in the state from which they are representing, according to the New York Democrat. This leads to "class dynamics” within Congress and causes economic strains for those who struggle to afford two residences, she argued.

“It’s insanely expensive, there is no stipend or per diem for it, and you’re not allowed to write it off even though your job forces you to have it. This creates real class dynamics in the House,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram story . “Many sleep in their offices, but if you are caught, it could get bad for many reasons, including violations.”

Members of Congress make an annual salary of $174,000 as of 2022, an amount that was set in 2009. Congressional salaries historically had been automatically increased every year in response to cost-of-living increases, but Congress has annually voted since 2010 not to accept the increase.

Despite the higher-than-average salary, Ocasio-Cortez argued the requirement to occupy two residences makes things costly for those with working-class backgrounds — and it can distract from legislating and campaigning if members choose to rent rather than buy, she said.

“I rent in both cities. It’s so so much,” she wrote. “We have to find a new apartment in NYC soon and I’m STRESSED. Rent is wild and the idea of [apartment] searching and moving while legislating and campaigning is yikes.”

Jimbo
2d ago

Then the best thing for the poor little girl to do, is go back to slinging hash and mixing drinks!!!!! Something she's BOUND to be better at.

Pat Zimm
2d ago

She won't be happy until they up the pay to half a million. Then she'll still squawk about it. Honestly, she wasn't even coming close to 50k before she got into congress. Bam, she's earning three times the amount and doing nothing but running her mouth.

Daniel Matthews
2d ago

I'm tired of her whining about taking a job to help the unfortunate!!!Getting harassed to picked with comes with the territory!!!The fact that people are literally starving and living under bridges while your making $174k and your complaining is a joke!!!If you can't handle the job quit its that simple!!!!By the way your not doing a good job anyway because your a careerist looking out for yourself not the unfortunate and your zero record of real bills passed that could help people proves that!!!But you you have over a 50% record of votes passed for the wealthy!!!!

CALIFORNIA STATE
