ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone tried to burn a home down twice last week. The Sheriff’s Office released a video detailing the incident that you can watch at the top of this story. The video includes photos of the home and a photo of a car that could belong to the suspect. No other details about the fire were released.

