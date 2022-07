JACKSON, Tenn. — In the summertime, the inside of a vehicle can reach temperatures over 130 degrees. However, there are a few ways to keep your car in good shape. “Buy sun visors. The more that you can shield the sun from the car helps. So if you can keep your car in the garage versus outside and in direct heat, that definitely helps and slows down the amount of time it takes your AC system to cool your vehicle off,” said Joshua Burns Jr., with Old Hickory Auto Care Center.

