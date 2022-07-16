ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Oklahoma child drowns in river

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 3 days ago
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have recovered the body of an Oklahoma child who drowned in a river on Friday.

The four-year-old Sand Springs boy was in the Arkansas River, about three miles east of the Keystone Dam in Tulsa County, when he went under water and did not resurface, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Emergency responders searched the water for the boy Friday but could not locate him.

The boy’s body was recovered Saturday, less than a mile east of his last known location.

The child was not wearing a floatation device, OHP officials said.

No further details were released.

Comments / 18

s.g.
3d ago

You let a 4yr.old play in river water, it doesnt matter if it was shallow without a life jacket !! . THIS is unexcusable.

Reply(10)
13
joan Plachetzki
3d ago

Where were the parents !!! And no life jacket, charge them with this precious angels murder !!!! 🤬

Reply(3)
6
