Penguins acquire defenseman Ty Smith plus 2023 third-round pick in exchange for John Marino

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman John Marino.

Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall made the announcement today.

Smith is signed through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $863,333.

Smith comes to the Penguins after his second NHL season, appearing in 66 games and recording five goals, 15 assists and 20 points. He averaged 17 1/2 minutes of playing time per game.

He has played in 114 NHL games over two seasons, and has recorded seven goals, 36 assists and 43 points.

A native of Lloydminster, Alberta, Smith was named to the NHL’s All Rookie Team for the 2020-21 season after leading all rookie blueliners in assists, points and power-play points.

The acquisition of New Jersey’s third-round pick in 2023 gives Pittsburgh nine selections in the draft, one in each of the first six rounds and three in the seventh.

