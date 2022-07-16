ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins acquire defenseman Ty Smith plus 2023 third-round pick in exchange for John Marino

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAYZL_0gi99fHQ00
Ty Smith (Nick Wass/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman John Marino.

Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall made the announcement today.

Smith is signed through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $863,333.

Smith comes to the Penguins after his second NHL season, appearing in 66 games and recording five goals, 15 assists and 20 points. He averaged 17 1/2 minutes of playing time per game.

He has played in 114 NHL games over two seasons, and has recorded seven goals, 36 assists and 43 points.

A native of Lloydminster, Alberta, Smith was named to the NHL’s All Rookie Team for the 2020-21 season after leading all rookie blueliners in assists, points and power-play points.

The acquisition of New Jersey’s third-round pick in 2023 gives Pittsburgh nine selections in the draft, one in each of the first six rounds and three in the seventh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Should The Steelers Be Considered A Contender This Season?

Some NFL fans are looking forward to the new season, while others might not be so happy about this season. With the moves during the NFL offseason, some teams made moves to become contenders this year. Other teams fell flat when trying to improve their team. However, the team everyone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canadians trade defenseman Jeff Petry to Penguins

Petry played 68 games for the Canadiens last season, posting 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists). A 12-year NHL veteran, Petry spent parts of the previous eight seasons with Montreal. Over 508 games with the Canadiens, Petry compiled 248 points (70 goals, 178 assists). Petry was originally a second-round pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Audacy

Ron Hextall refutes notion that Evgeni Malkin negotiations were tumultuous

There was a moment last week when it looked like Evgeni Malkin’s time with the Pittsburgh Penguins was coming to a close. But an 11th-hour agreement avoided a potential split, with Malkin re-upping with the Pens on a four-year, $24.4 million deal that will keep him in Pittsburgh the rest of his career. However, that had come after a report from ESPN that the talks had reached an impasse and that Malkin was going to market when free agency opened.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Pittsburgh Penguins: The newest players speak for the first time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have been busy in recent days, signing their first-round draft pick, Owen Pickering, as well as making moves to bolster their NHL roster ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. GM Ron Hextall recently traded defensemen John Marino and Mike Matheson and brought in veteran right-handed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher eyeing MLB comeback

Some three years after he last took the mound, one former MLB pitcher is stretching out his hamstrings again. Nick Lozito of The Oaklandside reported this week that ex-All-Star right-hander Tyson Ross is training to make a potential return to Major League Baseball. Lozito notes that Ross and his agent plan to hold workouts for scouts during the coming weeks in the Bay Area.
MLB
The Spun

Eagles Have Reportedly Cut Veteran Defensive Player

After three seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing a veteran defensive back who struggled to stay on the field for them. On Monday, the Eagles released cornerback Craig James from his reserve/future contract with them. James played 14 games in Philadelphia in 2019, but just four games the following year and none in 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marino
Person
Ron Hextall
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers new assistant coach and his controversy

Announced by the Steelers mid-February 2022, Brian Flores will be the senior assistant defensive/ linebackers coach. With his experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the Steelers. Creating controversy, he is also giving the world a glimpse into the shadier side of the NFL. The former Miami Dolphins head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The Steelers Had 5 Notable Player Tryouts On Monday

The USFL season is over, but a number of players from the rebooted league are busy trying to find their way onto an NFL roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers in particular worked out five defensive linemen who played in the USFL this spring, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Yates said that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Guardians draft grade: Cleveland takes ‘best hitter in entire draft’

The Cleveland Guardians selected who MLB Network called “the best hitter in the entire draft” with the 16th overall pick. The 2022 MLB Draft began on July 17, the night before the Home Run Derby and two nights prior to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The class was headlined by Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, the sons of former MLB stars Matt Holliday and Andruw Jones. Then, there was the shocking selection by the Texas Rangers, who took Kumar Rocker with the third-overall pick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The New Jersey Devils#All Rookie Team For The#Cox Media Group
The Game Haus

NHL Offseason Winners and Losers

With the start of NHL free agency on Wednesday, a great number of signings and trades began to take place. It was a fruitful day for a lot of NHL front offices seeking to improve their rosters ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, not every team shared in the success of making these roster improvements. Find out who are the big winners and losers of the NHL offseason so far!
COLUMBUS, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
118K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy