ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Customers irate after finding rodent damage and dead rats at local storage facility

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MgH3_0gi99HI600

ATLANTA — An Atlanta storage facility is fielding complaints from irate customers demanding compensation after these customers found their items damaged by rodents, as well as dead rats in the hallways, throughout the past week.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to three customers from the Public Storage location on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta who reported finding rats and destroyed property within the past seven days.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I never thought in a million years that rats would eat my belongings,” said Kelly Walton, a customer who said she found approximately $10,000 in damage inside her unit.

When she showed up to the Public Storage location last Saturday to get her things, she found that rats had chewed through almost everything, from furniture to plants.

She shared pictures of rat droppings inside her unit with Channel 2 Action News.

“There were rats running around,” she said. “They had eaten through everything. There was rat feces all over everything.”

Another customer who spoke to Channel 2 Action News over the phone said that everything she had stored for herself and her kids inside a second-floor unit was also hit by rats.

She said she had to throw out damaged mattresses, clothes and other essential items she was storing while waiting to move into a new home.

“You can imagine the tears that was coming down my eyes because this is all I have,” said Lacorey Wimbish. “Me and my kids have to sleep on air mattresses now.”

Calls and messages to the manager at the Howell Mill location on Friday were not answered.

Customers whom we spoke to said they have not been compensated for damages.

It’s unclear how many more units have been affected or if affected customers will be notified.

Walton said she will be following up with county health officials about getting an inspection done as soon as possible.

“They wouldn’t allow rats to run rampant in a restaurant,” she said. “So why they are allowing them to run rampant in a business?”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Dozens displaced after massive fire at Brookhaven apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An alert neighbor saved dozens of lives after a massive fire broke out at a Brookhaven apartment complex. The blaze sparked early Monday morning at the Evergreen Lenox Park Apartments off Roxboro Road and prompted an immediate evacuation of residents as crews worked to put out the flames.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodents#Public Storage#Rats#Channel 2 Action News#Howell Mill Road
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta house fire leaves man hospitalized with severe burns

ATLANTA - A fire at a vacant northwest Atlanta home sent one man to the hospital with severe burns early Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire happened before 7 a.m. at a boarded-up home on the 500 block of Simmons Street NW in Atlanta. According to officials, a man was...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont leases former Walmart for expansive medical offices

COVINGTON – Piedmont has leased 25,000 square feet of space in the Shoppes at Martin’s Crossing, about 1 mile from the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus, for medical offices. The shopping center will be renamed Eastside Crossing and is adjacent to the popular Eastside Trail. Renovations are slated for completion in early 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cop city protest: Residents blame protesters for police camera vandalism

ATLANTA - Vandals toppled several surveillance cameras connected to a controversial plan to build a new training center for Atlanta police and first responders. Some neighbors in the Boulder Walk community believe the cameras got knocked over because they’re affiliated with the so-called "Cop City." Surveillance video shows three...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Neighbors in Fayetteville asked to shelter in place during active situation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fayetteville Police have released additional information about an incident this morning at a residence in the Woodbyne neighborhood off White Road. The incident reportedly began when Fayette County 911 received a “trouble unknown” call around 7:48 a.m. from a person whispering that they had been kidnapped by an organization and was being held in the garage of a residence.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS 46

Free Food Commune helping struggling Georgia families put food on table

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With inflation now reported at 9.1% in June, many Georgia families are stretching just to pay for groceries. A community program that saves and re-distributes food in metro Atlanta is stepping up to meet the demand for affordable food. “While the other agencies are feeding the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police working to identify man found dead in north Georgia river

CANTON, Ga. — Police are working to identify a man found dead in a north Georgia river. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Canton police said that they responded to reports of a body in the Etowah River on Saturday around 4 p.m. Officers and crews from Cherokee Fire and Rescue recovered the body north of the Waleska Street bridge in Canton.
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County animal control officer rescues nine dogs in early morning forest fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Although cats are said to have nine lives, an animal control officer in Clayton County saved the lives of nine dogs early Friday morning. Clayton County Animal Control supervisor James Townsend said firefighters called them out to a small forest fire in the woods near a homeless encampment, off Highway 138 in the Stockbridge area just after 4 a.m.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Masks now required while inside county facilities

In response to increasing COVID-19 case numbers, Gwinnett County is requiring all employees and strongly encouraging visitors to wear face masks or face coverings while inside county buildings and facilities effective July 18. Mask requirements for visitors inside courtrooms will be at the discretion of the presiding judge. Gwinnett County’s...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
167K+
Followers
116K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy