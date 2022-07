The Boston Red Sox could use a power-hitting first baseman. Might they get some help from within?. Triston Casas currently is the second-ranked prospect in the Red Sox' farm system behind Marcelo Mayer and sits 29th on Baseball America's overall prospect rankings. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, the 22-year-old first baseman boasts impressive power from the left side and looked like a potential call-up candidate earlier this season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO