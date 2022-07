Brooklyn, NY – Hip Hop was birthed on August 11, 1973 at 1520 Sedgwick in the Bronx, where pioneering DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell threw their iconic “Back To School Jam.” As Hip Hop inches toward its 50th birthday, Video Music Box founder Ralph McDaniels has announced a special Spread Love Hip Hop Jam that encompasses several legendary acts.

