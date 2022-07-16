ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince Young reveals the potential plan for five-star quarterback Arch Manning

 3 days ago
Texas fans are already champing at the bit to see five-star quarterback Arch Manning take snaps in the Burnt Orange.

However, Longhorn faithful may have to be patient about Manning getting on the field, according to Texas quarterback legend Vince Young.

Young made an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday, and he stated that he’s heard Manning will use a redshirt in his first college season.

“I really feel like Arch has a great opportunity. One of the things that I am hearing is that he is going to redshirt. That’s going to help out a lot so you can understand how to travel with the team, get the feel of the fans, the university. So, when you have those types of things and you take a year off like when I played with coach (Mack) Brown, I redshirted. And I feel like that redshirt year helped me understand how to be a quarterback at the University of Texas, and then what you go through, traveling and things like that.”

Manning’s potential redshirting his first season resolves the potential quarterback battle between him and Quinn Ewers. Texas is set up to have Ewers lead the offense for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Manning will compete for the job going into his redshirt freshman season (2024).

