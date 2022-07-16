Bicyclist found down Friday night

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of stabbing a person to death at a Westminster gas station Wednesday. Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to calls of the stabbing at around 5:51 p.m. on July 13, at a 76 Gas Station located at 6322 Westminster Blvd. and discovered a man on the ground with a serious stab wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were attempted on the victim until paramedics with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived and took the him to the hospital, where he later died. In the course of their investigation, Westminster PD detectives arrested Trent Millsap, who they said fled the scene before police arrived to the scene. According to police, Millsap is known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim Hotels, and also has an outstanding warrant. The identity of the victim was being held pending notification to next of kin. WPD detectives are urging anyone with information about this incident or may have witnessed the stabbing to please contact the department at 714-548-3212 or make anonymous tips through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO