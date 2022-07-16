ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Perry Street Fair is underway this sunny Saturday!

By Amanda Smith, KHQ Digital Producer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - The annual South Perry Street Fair is open for 2022, and it couldn't be held on a lovelier day!. From 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., you can head to Perry District and enjoy...

