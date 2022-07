A new facility called the Erie Cancer Wellness Center plans to open in mid-September to provide support and programs for people and their families facing the emotional, physical and spiritual challenges of living with cancer. "Our mission is to support people right here in our own community who are living with cancer as well as the people that care for them with non-medical support programs and services - completely free of charge," said Executive Director Sarah Humphrey.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO