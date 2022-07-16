ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Oceana Co. plane crash victims ID’d

By Corinne Moore
 3 days ago

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The names of the two people who were killed when a small plane crashed near the Oceana County Airport Friday evening have been released.

On Saturday, the Michigan State Police said the pilot has been identified as Raymond Gundy, 56, of Muskegon County and the passenger has been identified as Troy Caris, 48, of Holton.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near a home on 102nd Avenue south of W. Buchanan Road in Shelby Township, east of the village of Shelby.

MSP: At least 2 dead in plane crash near Oceana County Airport

Police were called to the area after the resident of the home called 911. The two people inside, later identified as Gundy and Caris, were dead by the time emergency responders arrived.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbEJH_0gi93fvK00
    Authorities respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash on 102nd Avenue in Shelby Township on July 15, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okCng_0gi93fvK00
    A photo from the scene of a small plane crash near the Oceana County Airport on July 15, 2022. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

Police said the single-engine plane took off from the Oceana County Airport, about a mile and a half northwest of the crash site.

At the time, police said it was unknown how many people were in the plane when it crashed. On Saturday morning, MSP confirmed Gundy and Caris were the only ones inside.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board and Cessna are investigating.

The Grand Rapids Press

Man and boy critically injured in Allegan County crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A Plainwell man and 10-year-old girl were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Allegan on Friday, July 15. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a 24-year-old Plainwell man was driving a car and failed to yield to traffic at a two-way stop sign at Babylon Road and 34th Street. The car was struck by a semi-truck.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 46, Facing Charges In Shooting Death Of Wife In Ray Township

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A man is charged in connection with the shooting death of his wife last week in Ray Township. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with felony murder, assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and felonious assault. He was arraigned on Friday in 42-1 District Court. Matthew Mollicone (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office) A 36-year-old man involved in the shooting was released pending further investigation. Authorities say on July 12, Mollicone and his wife, Kimberly, 49, arrived...
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
WWJ News Radio

'Horrific accident': Construction worker killed after being struck by bulldozer in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — One man is dead after authorities say he was hit by construction machinery while working at a job site in Macomb County Friday morning. Chesterfield Township police said they were dispatched to an area along New Center Boulevard near I-94 and 21 Mile just after 11 a.m. after receiving a call about a construction worker who was injured after being struck by a bulldozer.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
