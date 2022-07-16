'Very smart, very sweet': Family remembers 15-year-old who was shot, killed

A close family member of an Indiana man whose remains were found Thursday has claimed he was killed by his friends, who then went to his house and killed his great aunt and grandpa. The Muncie Police Department has not confirmed any details about their homicide investigation into 19-year-old Kyler Musick’s death or whether he was related to the deceased pair, but they did say they were investigating his death in conjunction with the double homicide of Malcolm Perdue, 69, and Kyndra Swift, 51. Police said family reported Musick missing Wednesday after they couldn’t contact him following the double murders at his family residence that day. The close family member, who was not identified, told FOX 59 that Musick was fatally shot in a park after going there with his friends, who then shot and killed Perdue and Swift during a botched home invasion. Police have arrested three suspects in the double homicide case, two of whom were identified as Daniel Lamar Jones and Devin Xavier Myers.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO