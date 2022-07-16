ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

'Very smart, very sweet': Family remembers 15-year-old who was shot, killed

By Michelle Kaufman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Sadayveon Edwards' cousin, Nicole Glass, describes him as a goofy, charismatic teenager. "He was an honor student, everyone he came into contact with he made friends with," Glass said. "Very smart, very sweet kid." Edwards was fatally shot early Tuesday morning on...

Arthur Mcgowan
2d ago

this is very sad....but I have a feeling there is more to this story....there not revealing....it could be a case of anything really....who was he around....who was his enemies....was a part of a gang...was he actually fully innocent...all these questions must be answered in order to piece this puzzle together....cause these killers are on the lose..still....I'm from the streets of Indianapolis...so I know how things go....so r.i.p. to this young man..and condolences goes out to his family #shalom

Deb Ewing
2d ago

Deeply sorry were your loss, Prayers too the family, his friends, our community has lost another bright star🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😥

Regina Brown
2d ago

My Sincerest Condolences & Prayers go out to the Family and Friends of Sadayveon Edwards's in his Homegoing. Sorry that the Young Man had to be Loss in this type of Way 😔... May God Comfort You All during this time & the Killer(s) be found Soon.

