Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an accused drug trafficker: suspect Cartavious Sanders is 30 years old, from Athens. Agents with the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force say he was caught with cocaine and upwards of two thousand doses of fentanyl during a raid at an apartment on Carriage Court in Athens. Police say 27 year-old Terinesha Wise was also arrested, caught with what the drug agents say was methamphetamine.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO