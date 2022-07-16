Erika Jayne Faces New $700K Lawsuit After Nicolas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Her Of Fraud

Erika Jayne's legal troubles are getting "Xxpen$ive"! Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton filed a bombshell $700,000 lawsuit against The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on Friday, July 15, accusing her of fraud and theft.

The court filing also named the pop star's estranged ex Tom Girardi, as well as former Girardi & Keese attorneys Samantha Gold and John Kelley Courtney.

The Dangerous Game actress is accusing Girardi & Keese of misappropriating nearly a million dollars in settlement funds after she was awarded over $900,000 for injuries she sustained in a brutal 2016 car accident. Gold served as her primary legal counsel and Courtney worked as senior attorney on the case.

Fulton's legal team claimed they were able to discover new financial documents that confirmed their client's money went into Girardi and Jayne's pockets — specifically proof that Girardi & Keese had cashed the $924,300 check into the law firm's account without her permission and instead paid her in small increments over a year and a half while allegedly spending the rest.

"This was a complete outright forgery as [Fulton] never endorsed this check and certainly never agreed to have it deposited," the documents read per Page Six. "This negotiated check was in fact a forgery and a lie."

The lawsuit went on to state that out of the over $900,000 owed to the Snake Eyes actress, between the months of April 2019 and September 2020, she only received a $190,000 from the law firm. She also previously was given a modest $5,000 advance. Fulton and her lawyers believe this was an effort on Girardi's part to "dupe his clients into waiting for money by dribbling small payments."

"The check was never held in trust but spent," the court papers continued. "It is beyond shocking and the pale that the firm would conceal the arrival of the check and not obtain Ms. Fulton’s endorsement as required by law."

Jayne is named in the lawsuit because the it claims that the settlements funds were allegedly "diverted to Erika" using her company EJ Global LLC.

Fulton is requesting the remaining portion of her 2016 settlement, which equals to over $700,000.