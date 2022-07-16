ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

MultiCare Partners with Zipline to Launch Drone Deliveries to Hospitals, Labs and Doctors’ Offices

The Suburban Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiCare Health System, a not-for-profit healthcare organization in Washington, and Zipline, the global leader in instant logistics, on July 14 announced a partnership to launch the state’s first commercial drone deliveries. Zipline’s electric, autonomous aircraft will deliver a range of medical products throughout MultiCare’s network of facilities, including hospitals, laboratories and...

thesubtimes.com

