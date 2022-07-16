ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples woman accused of falling asleep & leaving children alone in running car

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — A woman has been arrested after she left two children in her car while it was still running and fell asleep inside her home Friday afternoon.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), a witness at the scene told Deputies he was exercising outside when a little girl asked him for help and that she and another child were left in the car. The children safely exited the vehicle, Deputies said.

Deputies knocked on the door of the woman’s home and entered after no answer. Deputies found the woman identified as 30-year-old Britnee Vasquez sleeping in her bed, CCSO said.

According to the report, Vasquez woke up startled and ran to get the children out of the car. Vasquez told Deputies she could not remember what happened after coming home from the gas station.

According to CCSO, EMS checked on the children as well as Vasquez, who Deputies suspected was under the influence of drugs.

Vasquez faces a charge of child neglect.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified by CCSO.

Count on ABC 7 to provide updates as this story develops.

ABC7 Fort Myers

