All are invited to the annual Garden Day event at Mrs. Walsh’s Garden on Thursday, July 28, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The event is being hosted by Mrs. Walsh’s Garden Advisory Committee, and light appetizers and refreshments will be served. Committee members will help answer questions about native plants and the history of the garden, and the Town’s Parks Division staff will be giving away native plants collected and grown right here in Estes Park. Mrs. Walsh’s Garden is located on West Elkhorn Avenue across from Performance Park.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO