Women's Health

After Roe’s reversal, founders of women’s health startups prepare for battle

By Dominic-Madori Davis
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“One of the things that always made me passionate about policy and legislative action was that it always felt so permanent,” she told TechCrunch. “For Roe to be rolled back went against many of the beliefs I had about change and social progress.”. Activists like Okamoto are...

techcrunch.com

MSNBC

With Roe overturned, health care nightmares become real

For years, advocates of reproductive health care warned of dire consequences if Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade. Many on the right dismissed such talk as political fear-mongering, insisting that the nightmarish scenarios were little more than scare tactics. Now we know better. The Associated Press reported over...
TechCrunch

Chief co-founder is building community for the women who run companies

On this episode of Found Live, Chief co-founder and CEO Carolyn Childers joins us to talk about leading a company that is focused on good leadership. After a transformative experience with another woman business leader who is now her co-founder, Carolyn wanted to create a product that would connect women at the VP and C-suite level with the kind of excellent mentorship she experienced while providing virtual and in-person spaces to develop community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
FOXBusiness

Employee fired after refusing to work over Roe v. Wade ruling: 'I’m in mourning'

A Universal Music Group employee said he was fired from his job for refusing to work after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, and claimed the termination showed the company did not support its workers "speaking out" about abortion rights. Michael Lopez, a now-former production coordinator at...
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
Tampa Bay Times

3 years of abortion trends in America, state by state

A recent survey from the Guttmacher Institute documented an 8% rise in the number of abortions performed in the U.S. from 2017 to 2020, reversing what had been a nearly three-decade decline in women opting to terminate their pregnancies. But a closer look at the findings, drawn from a comprehensive...
SFGate

Teens grew up with abortion as a right. Now they face a 'post-Roe' world

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Anna Geisler, 16, was about to walk outside and drive to her summer job waitressing at a Michigan cafe when her mother approached. Her face told Anna something was wrong. "Did you hear the news about Roe," her mother...
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
Healthline

Roe v. Wade: The Mental and Physical Health Effects of Anti-Abortion Laws

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, revoking a fundamental right to privacy that protected a person’s choice to have an abortion. Medical and mental health experts have said the ruling isn’t based on scientific evidence and warn of potentially devastating health consequences, including increased maternal mortality rates.
The Associated Press

