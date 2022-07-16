ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Martin Truex Jr. on his green scheme this weekend

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a little strange to see Martin...

www.foxsports.com

ESPN

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. selling massive home with five bedrooms, putting green and horse stables

The North Carolina home of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is up for sale, and the whopping 9,986-square-foot residence is listed for $15,995,000. The listing real estate agents, Heather Gibbs and Josh Tucker, would not confirm it was Stenhouse's home. According to the Multiple Listing Service, a database used by Realtors, the home is posted under Slide Job LLC, which is Stenhouse's company. While it's not the most expensive house for sale in the state, it is the highest asking price in the Charlotte region.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Austin Dillon on Tyler Reddick leaving RCR

Austin Dillon says he has a good relationship with Tyler Reddick and has been in no discussions about RCR wanting a change in the Reddick car for 2023. When asked about whether next year will be awkward, Dillon had a funny quip:
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Kyle Busch admits he has spoken with NASCAR teams other than Joe Gibbs Racing about 2023

With his sponsorship and contract status with Joe Gibbs Racing still unresolved, Kyle Busch admitted to reporters on Saturday that he has spoken with other NASCAR teams about potential opportunities in 2023. Busch's comments come as his team continues to look for a new sponsor to replace longtime partner M&M's, which is leaving NASCAR at the end of the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott had an incident during Sunday's race at New Hampshire. Afterward, the Team Penske driver said it wasn't a "good move," hinting that it wasn't over. The post Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Kyle Busch is talking to other NASCAR teams for 2023 contract

Since 2008, Kyle Busch has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s a two time NASCAR Cup Series champion claiming the title in 2015 and again in 2019. However, his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. At the same time, MARS Incorporated has announced their NASCAR sponsorship will also conclude at the end of 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR waves green flag on 2023 Chicago street race

CHICAGO — NASCAR will hold its first Cup street course race next year in Chicago, series and city officials announced Tuesday. The Cup series will race Sunday, July 2, 2023. NBC will televise the event. IMSA will compete Saturday, July 1. Each series will race on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile...
CHICAGO, IL
#Truex
ClutchPoints

LIV Golf poaching another top talent, but there’s a twist

LIV Golf has taken the sports world by storm recently, as the financially muscled league has become a legitimate threat to the PGA by catching the attention of some of the world’s greatest golfers. Well, they did it again, but there’s a twist this time. LIV Golf has succeeded in stealing away one of the PGA’s top talents, NBC and Golf Channel analyst David Feherty, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.
TV & VIDEOS
FanBuzz

The Epic Party After Pocono: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Brought 4 Coolers of Beer to Celebrate Ryan Blaney’s 1st Cup Win

That first Cup Series win is a monumental time in any NASCAR driver’s career. Some drivers go their entire stints in stock car racing without getting one. So, after Ryan Blaney raced to a hard-fought victory at the 2017 Pocono 400, the 23-year-old driver of the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing celebrated like most drivers in his position would: He partied. Hard.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

NASCAR Ambetter 301: Christopher Bell joins playoff field with win

The NASCAR Cup Series' July schedule continued Sunday with the Ambetter 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Christopher Bell won after eight dramatic lead changes. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver scored his first win of 2022 and second of his career en route to becoming the 14th different Cup Series winner this season and joining the Cup playoff field.
LOUDON, NH
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

'Just poor effort on my part' - Elliott rues another P2 in New Hampshire

For the second time in three races, Chase Elliott blamed himself for the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team not ending the day in victory lane. Sunday, it was at New Hampshire Motor Speedway where Elliott finished second to Christopher Bell. Elliott led 13 laps after taking the lead on lap 247 of the Ambetter 301, but he couldn’t hold off Bell, who made the winning pass on lap 260.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

NASCAR Ambetter 301: Top moments from New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series July schedule continues Sunday with the Ambetter 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola is the reigning champion, while SHR teammate Kevin Harvick — who has won at NHMS four times, including two years in a row in 2018 and 2019 — is another driver to watch today.
LOUDON, NH
FOX Sports

Trout placed on injured list; will captain Team USA in WBC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Trout will not play in the All-Star Game, but the Los Angeles Angels slugger is hoping to be healthy enough not only for the second half of the season but also next year's World Baseball Classic. Trout said Monday he will play in the...
ANAHEIM, CA

