Martin Truex Jr. on his green scheme this weekend

The North Carolina home of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is up for sale, and the whopping 9,986-square-foot residence is listed for $15,995,000. The listing real estate agents, Heather Gibbs and Josh Tucker, would not confirm it was Stenhouse's home. According to the Multiple Listing Service, a database used by Realtors, the home is posted under Slide Job LLC, which is Stenhouse's company. While it's not the most expensive house for sale in the state, it is the highest asking price in the Charlotte region.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO