Warwick, RI

Restaurant patron sitting outside struck by vehicle, dies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A woman sitting in the outdoor eating area of a restaurant died after she was struck by a vehicle, police in Warwick, Rhode Island said.

The driver was traveling through the parking lot of Tommy’s Clam Shack on Friday afternoon and inadvertently hit the accelerator, striking a couple who were sitting at a table, police said.

The woman, identified as Susan Hjerpe, 66, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said. Her husband, Carl Hjerpe, also was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the crash.

